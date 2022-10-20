×

Amazon hit with UK class-action suit over ‘secretive’ algorithm

Law firm claims e-commerce giant has made millions of customers pay more by hiding better deals on its website to boost its own products

20 October 2022 - 15:38 Katharine Gemmell
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NATHAN STIRK
Amazon faces a UK class-action lawsuit over claims that the tech group uses a “secretive” algorithm to abuse its dominant position in the online marketplace.                 

Amazon has made millions of customers pay more by hiding better deals on its website and mobile app to boost its own products, Hausfeld, alleges the law firm behind the case. It does this by using a “secretive and self-favouring algorithm” in its Buy Box feature.       

Britain’s opt-out class-action regime finally sparked into life last year after new laws allowed US-style claims under competition law. Several cases were filed recently including against Meta Platforms’  alleged misuse of personal data and overcharging on Alphabet’s  Google Play Store. The suit will still need to be officially notified as a class action by a judge.

The suit will be filed against the tech giant at the Competition Appeal Tribunal by October 31, Hausfeld said. Damages, which are based on economists estimates from potential losses, could be as much as £900m.  Julie Hunter, a consultant who has worked with consumer rights organisations, will represent possibly tens of millions of people who may be part of the suit. 

Opt-out class-action style lawsuits mean someone affected doesn’t have to be involved in the case to be included or to get a share in any eventual award.

Amazon has been dealing with wider antitrust scrutiny surrounding its Buy Box. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the company’s suspected anticompetitive conduct relating to its Buy Box, while the European Commission is in talks to settle a case on possible bias from the same feature.

“Amazon takes advantage of consumers’ well known tendency to focus on prominently placed and eye-catching displays, such as the Buy Box,” Lesley Hannah, a lawyer at Hausfeld, said. “Amazon should not be allowed to take advantage of its customers in this anticompetitive way.” 

Bloomberg

Amazon union drive suffers another big defeat

Workers in New York state vote no to a union in latest blow to the fledgling effort to organise employees
Companies
1 day ago

EU braces for Big Tech backlash against new rules

Silicon Valley-based EU official says he expects litigation
News
2 days ago

Murdoch’s Fox may merge with News Corp after splitting a decade ago

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox may merge with News Corp after splitting a decade ago, and both companies will now review proposals for a potential merger
Companies
3 days ago
