‘We are choked by loans’: Kenya wants to renegotiate $5bn debt to China

Kenya plans to ask China for a longer repayment period on $5bn of loans it used to build a new railway line, transport secretary-designate Kipchumba Murkomen said on Wednesday.
Servicing the Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank) loans, which mature in 15 to 20 years, is choking the economy, Murkomen told MPs at a confirmation hearing in the capital, Nairobi.
“If we can manage to renegotiate to 50 years, then it will ease the burden” and enable the government to use money for other parts of the economy, he said. “We are choked by loans.”
Kenya is at high risk of debt distress and reducing its vulnerability is a central goal of a 38-month International Monetary Fund-supported programme announced earlier this year. The country’s debt stood at 8.58-trillion shillings in June, equivalent to 67.8% of GDP, according to the National Treasury.
The rail line, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is Kenya’s biggest infrastructure project since the country gained independence from Britain in 1963. It links Nairobi with the port of Mombasa, East Africa’s largest harbour.
Kenya Railways was scheduled to start operating the project in June, after taking over from Africa Star Railway Operation, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, to reduce operating costs.
Murkomen said that the use of short-term capital to build long-term projects such as railways resulted in a funding mismatch. The railway has yet to break even, he said.
“It becomes impossible to be able to pay that loan from revenue that comes from the railways,” he said. “Even in 50 years, it will never break even.”
Murkomen also pledged to make public the contract for the railway project. A high court judge has previously ordered the finance ministry to disclose the terms of the deal.
Kenya plans to scrap a fund it established to help finance the building of roads by private investors because the plan is too expensive, he said. The government plans to float a road bond to clear an estimated 140-billion shillings of pending bills owed to contractors.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
