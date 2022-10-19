Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’

The right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni supports Ukraine but her coalition partners do not
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi told MPs on Wednesday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin into an endless war, according to an audio obtained by an Italian newswire.
The recording sheds further light on the pressures to soften Italy’s stance towards Russia in the right-wing coalition that won elections on September 25. Its publication follows that of another audio, apparently from the same meeting with MPs, where Berlusconi recounted how he had revived ties with Putin.
The remarks come while right-wing Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is struggling to agree on cabinet posts with Berlusconi and other allies. She has vowed not to change Italy’s pro-Ukraine stance and said she supports sending weapons and aid to Ukraine.
In the audio, which was published by the LaPresse newswire on Wednesday, Berlusconi, 86, can be heard saying that Putin did not want to go to war but was pushed to do so because of Ukraine’s “continued attacks against Russian-backed separatists in Donbas”. He did not mention Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
After his election, Zelensky “tripled the attacks” against the breakaway republics, according to Berlusconi, and Putin intervened to replace him with a government “already formed by a Ukrainian minority, formed by honest, sensible people”.
“He entered Ukraine and found a situation he could not have predicted, of resistance from the Ukrainians who started receiving money and arms from the West on day three,” Berlusconi said. “So, instead of being a two-week operation the war became a 200-year plus struggle.”
In the first audio, published on Tuesday, Berlusconi had expressed concern about Italy’s aid to Ukraine and said Putin sent him vodka and a letter for his birthday. On the same day, in remarks broadcast on national television, Chamber of Deputies speaker Lorenzo Fontana, known for his pro-Putin views, said sanctions against Russia could “boomerang”.
On Tuesday, Berlusconi’s party Forza Italia had denied that he had renewed contact with Putin and said his position with respect to Ukraine was “in line” with that of Europe and the US.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’
The right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni supports Ukraine but her coalition partners do not
