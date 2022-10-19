Fill ’er up and a couple of joints please

Cannabis is to go on sale at filling stations in the US
Weed is coming to US petrol stations.
Circle K, the global convenience-store chain, signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest US cannabis producers, to sell licensed cannabis at its Florida petrol retailers. The partnership will begin in 2023 with 10 of the company’s 600 locations in the state, Green Thumb said.
The deal is a global first, given that legal cannabis has so far been sold only in stand-alone dispensaries in the US and within pharmacies in countries such as Uruguay and Germany. By selling cannabis, which is still illegal at the federal level, at gas stations where consumers buy staples like snacks and cigarettes, the partnership may help push the drug further into the mainstream.
The agreement will “continue to normalise cannabis by integrating it with regular consumer products”, Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler said in an interview. “This is a futuristic deal.”
Financial terms between Chicago-based Green Thumb and Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which owns Circle K, weren’t disclosed. Under the agreement, Green Thumb will lease space from Circle K locations.
The Green Thumb outposts will be known as “RISE Express” stores and have a separate entrance from the gas station. Because Florida is one of several states where cannabis can be legally sold only for medical use, purchases are restricted to Floridians who have medical cannabis cards. Currently, that’s about 700,000 people.
Gas stations appear to be a good fit for weed because they are already where lots of Americans shop for age-restricted drugs such as tobacco and alcohol. Some locations have already ventured into cannabis, selling CBD products that don’t contain the psychoactive ingredient THC and Delta-8 items.
Green Thumb’s Kovler said “there's appetite” from Circle K to work together in other states.
The arrangement could also help Green Thumb as it competes with other large multistate operators to build a national brand. Even though it only allows medical sales, Florida is still the second-largest US market for cannabis, following California.
