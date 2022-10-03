Eskom eases load-shedding from Wednesday, outlines renewable-energy plans

The ailing utility has 5,106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns
Eskom will continue to cut 4,000MV from the national grid until midnight on Tuesday and will then move to less severe levels of so-called load-shedding for the rest of the week.
The power utility will remove 2,000MW from the grid between 12am and 5am on Wednesday, and cut 3,000MW from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and then again on October 20, it said in a statement. It expects to cut 2,000MW from 4pm until midnight on October 21.
The utility, which struggles with ageing power plants, now has 5,106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, according to the statement.
Eskom will unveil details of how it plans to cut emissions next month at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt, environment minister Barbara Creecy said.
The plan will cover Eskom’s energy transition, she said. The state-owned utility is the world’s biggest emitter of sulfur dioxide and most of its power generation comes from coal.
Red tape
Excessive bureaucracy is curbing SA’s implementation of its ambitious plans to ramp up output of renewable electricity, according to the outgoing head of energy transition at Eskom. While SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced reforms to boost clean energy, processes should be streamlined to ensure new supply is delivered faster, Mandy Rambharos said in an interview.
“As much as there are announcements about the unblocking, the red tape is still there,” she said. “We just need to go ahead and start implementing.”
Eskom signed lease agreements with four independent power producers (IPPs) to construct new clean-energy generation capacity at two of its power plants in the eastern province of Mpumalanga.
HDF Energy South Africa Ltd, Red Rocket SA, Sola Group and Mainstream Renewable Power Developments South Africa will lease a total of 6,184ha (15,281 acres) of land for a period of 25-30 years each and contribute an estimated 2,000MW to the national electricity grid, Eskom said in a statement. The new capacity will be connected to the grid within 24-36 months from financial closure, subject to approvals, it said.
We are going to go through a tough time over the next year and a half.
The land lease programme is the first of its kind, CEO Andre de Ruyter said. The utility expects to lease as much as 30,000ha, attracting an estimated R40bn ($2.2bn) to areas traditionally associated with coal-fired power stations, he said. Eskom will next make land available on properties around its Kendal and Kusile power stations in Mpumalanga and its retired Ingagane facility in KwaZulu-Natal in the coming months.
The country faces another 18 months of regular power cuts and won’t be able to end them until sufficient generating capacity is added to the electricity grid to meet demand, Eskom’s COO Jan Oberholzer said.
“We need another year or year and a half to get out of this,” Oberholzer said at the Agri SA conference near Johannesburg on Thursday. “We are going to go through a tough time over the next year and a half.”
Work that Eskom has done to alleviate the country’s energy crisis will help ensure the situation won’t be as dire as it might have been. Still, it may be necessary for the utility to take a “bold step” and implement so-called stage 2 load-shedding — in which 2,000MW are cut from the national grid — for a lengthy period to enable Eskom to carry out necessary maintenance, he said.
“People can then plan accordingly,” Oberholzer said.
