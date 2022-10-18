Intel’s Mobileye slashes IPO valuation in rocky year for new listings

The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Mobileye Global, the self-driving technology company owned by Intel, is targeting a valuation of about $16bn in a public offering, far below its previous target amid a shaky year for new listings.
Intel had recently lowered its expected valuation of Mobileye to $30bn due to turbulent market conditions, Bloomberg News reported last month.
The company plans to sell 41-million shares for $18 to $20 each, raising $820m according to a filing on Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. After the offering, Intel will retain a controlling stake in Mobileye. The shares are set to start trading within weeks.
Despite the drop in valuation, the listing is set to be one of the year’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO). Amid heightened volatility and disappointing debut performances of last year’s listings, IPO volume in the US has plummeted to $22.3bn this year, compared with $277bn at this point in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Instacart, another highly anticipated IPO, last week cut its valuation for the third time, to $13bn, and is waiting for the markets to settle before going ahead with a listing. Another deterrent for new listings is the fact that many companies that went public in 2020 and 2021 are trading below their IPO prices.
But some analysts said it was reasonable for Intel to go through with the listing despite the poor market timing. Analysts at Bernstein said Intel likely needs the money it will receive from the deal, “given the way their own business is now trending”. And Vital Knowledge analysts wrote that the “headline is negative, but keep in mind the $50bn valuation was floated back in December, so no-one should be shocked that the number is now lower today”.
On Tuesday, Intel shares were up about 1.4% in New York.
Mobileye, founded in 1999 by Amnon Shashua, was acquired by Intel in 2017 in a $15.3bn deal that took the company private, according to the prospectus.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is seeking to capitalise on the Israel-based business, which makes chips for cameras and drive-assistance features, and is seen as a prized asset as the car industry races towards fully automated vehicles. But the bright future for electric vehicles that was prophesied by Intel, Waymo and others has sputtered. A world full of robo-taxis seems at best decades away and the losses for investors who put faith in the field are mounting.
Chip stocks
Chip stocks have also suffered in recent weeks with a string of warnings coming from the likes of Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 44% this year and is on track for its worst annual performance in 14 years.
Mobileye will use the cash raised to towards net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as repaying a portion of debt owed to Intel. As of July, it had $774m of cash and cash equivalents. In the 12 months ended December 25, it had a net loss of $75m on revenue of $1.39bn.
Shashua has indicated an interest in purchasing as much as $10m shares of class A common stock, according to the filing. Baillie Gifford and Norges Bank Investment Management, as cornerstone investors, have indicated interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $330m shares. Growth equity firm General Atlantic also said it would buy $100m of shares.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Intel’s Mobileye slashes IPO valuation in rocky year for new listings
IPO volume in the US has plummeted to $22.3bn this year, compared with $277bn in 2021
Mobileye Global, the self-driving technology company owned by Intel, is targeting a valuation of about $16bn in a public offering, far below its previous target amid a shaky year for new listings.
Intel had recently lowered its expected valuation of Mobileye to $30bn due to turbulent market conditions, Bloomberg News reported last month.
The company plans to sell 41-million shares for $18 to $20 each, raising $820m according to a filing on Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. After the offering, Intel will retain a controlling stake in Mobileye. The shares are set to start trading within weeks.
Despite the drop in valuation, the listing is set to be one of the year’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO). Amid heightened volatility and disappointing debut performances of last year’s listings, IPO volume in the US has plummeted to $22.3bn this year, compared with $277bn at this point in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Instacart, another highly anticipated IPO, last week cut its valuation for the third time, to $13bn, and is waiting for the markets to settle before going ahead with a listing. Another deterrent for new listings is the fact that many companies that went public in 2020 and 2021 are trading below their IPO prices.
But some analysts said it was reasonable for Intel to go through with the listing despite the poor market timing. Analysts at Bernstein said Intel likely needs the money it will receive from the deal, “given the way their own business is now trending”. And Vital Knowledge analysts wrote that the “headline is negative, but keep in mind the $50bn valuation was floated back in December, so no-one should be shocked that the number is now lower today”.
On Tuesday, Intel shares were up about 1.4% in New York.
Mobileye, founded in 1999 by Amnon Shashua, was acquired by Intel in 2017 in a $15.3bn deal that took the company private, according to the prospectus.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is seeking to capitalise on the Israel-based business, which makes chips for cameras and drive-assistance features, and is seen as a prized asset as the car industry races towards fully automated vehicles. But the bright future for electric vehicles that was prophesied by Intel, Waymo and others has sputtered. A world full of robo-taxis seems at best decades away and the losses for investors who put faith in the field are mounting.
Chip stocks
Chip stocks have also suffered in recent weeks with a string of warnings coming from the likes of Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 44% this year and is on track for its worst annual performance in 14 years.
Mobileye will use the cash raised to towards net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as repaying a portion of debt owed to Intel. As of July, it had $774m of cash and cash equivalents. In the 12 months ended December 25, it had a net loss of $75m on revenue of $1.39bn.
Shashua has indicated an interest in purchasing as much as $10m shares of class A common stock, according to the filing. Baillie Gifford and Norges Bank Investment Management, as cornerstone investors, have indicated interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $330m shares. Growth equity firm General Atlantic also said it would buy $100m of shares.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Value of Porsche overtakes Volkswagen after split
WATCH: Why are IPO volumes falling?
China Vanke unit targets $784m in Hong Kong IPO
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.