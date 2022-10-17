EU braces for Big Tech backlash against new rules

Less than a month before this 2022’s COP27, reports show a ‘growing reluctance’ by companies to publicise science-aligned climate targets
The new Conservative government got the keys and drove full speed into a brick wall of economic reality
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
The EU is bracing for an onslaught of lawsuits from the largest tech companies — Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Apple — over incoming rules that will change how the industry operates, the head of the region’s new San Francisco outpost says.
“We’re not naive,” Gerard de Graaf, a top EU official focused on regulations for digital platforms, told Bloomberg News in his first interview with a US media outlet since opening the EU’s office in the heart of Silicon Valley last month. “There will be litigation.”
During his previous posting in Brussels, De Graaf oversaw the passage of the Digital Markets Act, a recently enacted EU law designed to prevent technology giants from using their power to disadvantage smaller companies. De Graaf also oversaw the creation of a companion measure, the Digital Services Act, which will require the companies to combat illegal and harmful online content. Both measures are slated to take effect next year.
The companies need to decide the “kind of relationship” they want to have with their European overseers: an adversarial dynamic where they challenge every move regulators make, or a more collaborative approach, said De Graaf. “We would prefer that challenge is the exception rather than becoming a new rule.”
De Graaf, who started in his new post in September, said he is not planning to be Europe’s “policeman on the ground” in San Francisco. Instead, he hopes to play a diplomatic role, helping to create substantive relationships with tech industry executives, consumer advocates and state officials as they sort through the EU’s sweeping set of new rules. One of his primary tasks will be to help guide the companies through questions they have about how to comply with the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.
De Graaf said there has been interest from the tech companies and civil society groups in the EU’s new California office and he has already participated in a slew of meetings with representatives from companies and nonprofits. His office plans to host seminars, panels and other events to help educate the tech industry on its new regulatory obligations, as well as foster better communication with EU officials.
The largest tech companies have complained that the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act are vaguely written and overly burdensome, saying that the laws lays out a series of “do’s” and “don’ts” without much explanation around how they should implement the changes.
“I don’t like the word ‘burden’ in the context of what we’re trying to achieve,” De Graaf said. “We’re trying to protect our democracy.”
Some of the new provisions will require significant resources and internal restructuring by the companies. For instance, the Digital Services Act sets up a process that will enable users to appeal content moderation decisions the companies have made.
De Graaf said that his meetings so far have led him to believe that the companies are taking the laws seriously, investing and preparing to follow the new rules.
“We’re available, we can talk, we can advise and have a regulatory dialogue, but the obligation to comply rests with those who are under the obligations of the legislature,” he said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU braces for Big Tech backlash against new rules
Silicon Valley-based EU official says he expects litigation
The EU is bracing for an onslaught of lawsuits from the largest tech companies — Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Apple — over incoming rules that will change how the industry operates, the head of the region’s new San Francisco outpost says.
“We’re not naive,” Gerard de Graaf, a top EU official focused on regulations for digital platforms, told Bloomberg News in his first interview with a US media outlet since opening the EU’s office in the heart of Silicon Valley last month. “There will be litigation.”
During his previous posting in Brussels, De Graaf oversaw the passage of the Digital Markets Act, a recently enacted EU law designed to prevent technology giants from using their power to disadvantage smaller companies. De Graaf also oversaw the creation of a companion measure, the Digital Services Act, which will require the companies to combat illegal and harmful online content. Both measures are slated to take effect next year.
The companies need to decide the “kind of relationship” they want to have with their European overseers: an adversarial dynamic where they challenge every move regulators make, or a more collaborative approach, said De Graaf. “We would prefer that challenge is the exception rather than becoming a new rule.”
De Graaf, who started in his new post in September, said he is not planning to be Europe’s “policeman on the ground” in San Francisco. Instead, he hopes to play a diplomatic role, helping to create substantive relationships with tech industry executives, consumer advocates and state officials as they sort through the EU’s sweeping set of new rules. One of his primary tasks will be to help guide the companies through questions they have about how to comply with the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.
De Graaf said there has been interest from the tech companies and civil society groups in the EU’s new California office and he has already participated in a slew of meetings with representatives from companies and nonprofits. His office plans to host seminars, panels and other events to help educate the tech industry on its new regulatory obligations, as well as foster better communication with EU officials.
The largest tech companies have complained that the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act are vaguely written and overly burdensome, saying that the laws lays out a series of “do’s” and “don’ts” without much explanation around how they should implement the changes.
“I don’t like the word ‘burden’ in the context of what we’re trying to achieve,” De Graaf said. “We’re trying to protect our democracy.”
Some of the new provisions will require significant resources and internal restructuring by the companies. For instance, the Digital Services Act sets up a process that will enable users to appeal content moderation decisions the companies have made.
De Graaf said that his meetings so far have led him to believe that the companies are taking the laws seriously, investing and preparing to follow the new rules.
“We’re available, we can talk, we can advise and have a regulatory dialogue, but the obligation to comply rests with those who are under the obligations of the legislature,” he said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
European court fines Google over €4bn for using Android system to foil rivals
Let the headset wars begin
CHRIS BRYANT: Europe guilty of tax double standards over tech giants and ...
EU to police social media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.