China delays release of GDP data amid party conference

Analysts suggest Beijing’s increasing secrecy is behind the unannounced delay in release of key economic indicators
An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
During a week when investors are scrutinising every utterance by officials in Beijing, the government’s silence on key economic indicators is one of the clearest signs yet that the country’s Covid-19-zero policy and politics trump all else in Xi Jinping’s China.
The government postponed the release of several major economic reports in the past week, including GDP figures, without providing a reason for the delay or a new release time.
The absence of trade data late last week was because top officials who needed to sign off on the figures were attending the Communist Party congress and had to adhere to Covid-19 rules that restricted their movements, according to a person familiar with the matter. That slowed the approval process for the release of the report, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.
Those restrictions were also likely the reason for the unexplained delay in GDP and other data, which were scheduled for release on Tuesday, and puts in doubt the timing of other releases this week, such as the central bank’s release of loan prime rates on Thursday and foreign exchange settlement data scheduled for Friday.
The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which releases the foreign exchange settlement data, didn’t immediately respond to faxed questions seeking a response. The General Administration of Customs and the National Bureau of Statistics, which releases GDP, didn’t respond to several calls seeking information.
The unexpected delay of the key economic data underlines how government functions have been downgraded in favour of party meetings, raising questions about the predictability and transparency of information in the world’s second-largest economy. The lack of any official explanation added to investor confusion and prompted speculation Beijing was trying to hide bad data until after the congress ends on the weekend.
The increased secrecy around the Communist Party has made it harder for China watchers to assess the future direction of policy. This week’s congress is a case in point: although it’s widely expected Xi will continue as leader, it’s unclear who will fill any position below him, including the premier or those in charge of the economy.
Elite politics “was opaque before, but it’s now entirely dark”, Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said recently.
The decision to postpone the release of crucial economic data at the last minute is unprecedented in China: regular economic releases continued even at the height of the original Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 when Wuhan was still locked down, and there was no delay in the data five years ago during the previous party congress.
Foreign businesses have expressed concern about the increasing uncertainty and direction of policymaking in China. The EU’s Chamber of Commerce said recently that ideologies such as the dogged pursuit of controlling the Covid-19 virus or the crackdown on the tech sector are increasingly trumping economics. China is now seen as “less predictable, less reliable and less efficient” the chamber said in a report last month.
Joerg Wuttke, the chamber’s president, said on Tuesday the data delays are another example of this trend.
The congress has consumed the attention of China’s entire government, with thousands of top officials gathered in Beijing for the event. Government staff at all levels are required to halt their normal work to study in detail Xi’s work report delivered on Sunday.
Delegates are required to follow strict Covid-19 rules, and are being kept in a “closed loop” isolated from the public, according to a government notice. Journalists covering the opening ceremony on Sunday had to undergo at least 48 hours of quarantine. Most of the press events are taking place at a separate venue far from the Great Hall of the People, where delegates are gathered.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the GDP report to show a rebound in the third quarter to 3.3% after near-zero growth in the April-to-June period. Officials have already signalled a pick-up in growth: a deputy director at the nation’s economic planning department said on Monday the economy had “rebounded significantly” in the third quarter, while Premier Li Keqiang told the party congress the economy is improving.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China delays release of GDP data amid party conference
Analysts suggest Beijing’s increasing secrecy is behind the unannounced delay in release of key economic indicators
During a week when investors are scrutinising every utterance by officials in Beijing, the government’s silence on key economic indicators is one of the clearest signs yet that the country’s Covid-19-zero policy and politics trump all else in Xi Jinping’s China.
The government postponed the release of several major economic reports in the past week, including GDP figures, without providing a reason for the delay or a new release time.
The absence of trade data late last week was because top officials who needed to sign off on the figures were attending the Communist Party congress and had to adhere to Covid-19 rules that restricted their movements, according to a person familiar with the matter. That slowed the approval process for the release of the report, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.
Those restrictions were also likely the reason for the unexplained delay in GDP and other data, which were scheduled for release on Tuesday, and puts in doubt the timing of other releases this week, such as the central bank’s release of loan prime rates on Thursday and foreign exchange settlement data scheduled for Friday.
The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which releases the foreign exchange settlement data, didn’t immediately respond to faxed questions seeking a response. The General Administration of Customs and the National Bureau of Statistics, which releases GDP, didn’t respond to several calls seeking information.
The unexpected delay of the key economic data underlines how government functions have been downgraded in favour of party meetings, raising questions about the predictability and transparency of information in the world’s second-largest economy. The lack of any official explanation added to investor confusion and prompted speculation Beijing was trying to hide bad data until after the congress ends on the weekend.
The increased secrecy around the Communist Party has made it harder for China watchers to assess the future direction of policy. This week’s congress is a case in point: although it’s widely expected Xi will continue as leader, it’s unclear who will fill any position below him, including the premier or those in charge of the economy.
Elite politics “was opaque before, but it’s now entirely dark”, Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said recently.
The decision to postpone the release of crucial economic data at the last minute is unprecedented in China: regular economic releases continued even at the height of the original Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 when Wuhan was still locked down, and there was no delay in the data five years ago during the previous party congress.
Foreign businesses have expressed concern about the increasing uncertainty and direction of policymaking in China. The EU’s Chamber of Commerce said recently that ideologies such as the dogged pursuit of controlling the Covid-19 virus or the crackdown on the tech sector are increasingly trumping economics. China is now seen as “less predictable, less reliable and less efficient” the chamber said in a report last month.
Joerg Wuttke, the chamber’s president, said on Tuesday the data delays are another example of this trend.
The congress has consumed the attention of China’s entire government, with thousands of top officials gathered in Beijing for the event. Government staff at all levels are required to halt their normal work to study in detail Xi’s work report delivered on Sunday.
Delegates are required to follow strict Covid-19 rules, and are being kept in a “closed loop” isolated from the public, according to a government notice. Journalists covering the opening ceremony on Sunday had to undergo at least 48 hours of quarantine. Most of the press events are taking place at a separate venue far from the Great Hall of the People, where delegates are gathered.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the GDP report to show a rebound in the third quarter to 3.3% after near-zero growth in the April-to-June period. Officials have already signalled a pick-up in growth: a deputy director at the nation’s economic planning department said on Monday the economy had “rebounded significantly” in the third quarter, while Premier Li Keqiang told the party congress the economy is improving.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous storms’ as he prepares for third term
What Xi’s new line-up of generals will say about a Taiwan invasion
Chinese property developers delay debt restructuring until after Communist Party congress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
What Xi’s new line-up of generals will say about a Taiwan invasion
Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous storms’ as he prepares for third ...
China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher
Export restrictions may lead to Chinese independence in chip manufacturing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.