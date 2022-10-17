Top financial firms respond to questions by British legislators tasked with meeting net-zero obligations
BP agreed to buy renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy for about $4.1bn including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels.
BP will pay $26 a share for the US company, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to October 14, Archaea said in a statement on Monday. The Houston-based company, which captures waste emissions from landfills and farms, will become part of BP’s bioenergy business and accelerate its growth, according to the statement.
BP is “a strong fit for Archaea, with a strategic focus on bioenergy”, Nick Stork, CEO and co-founder of Archaea, said in the statement. The deal will “increase the role of renewable natural gas in helping customers reach their long-term climate goals”.
Under CEO Bernard Looney, BP has sought to position itself at the leading edge of major oil companies’ efforts to curtail greenhouse gases and transition to cleaner forms of energy. It was one of the first to promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and has made big bets on offshore wind and electric cars.
Even as the industry made record profits this year on the surge in oil and gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, companies including BP, TotalEnergies and Shell have said they will continue to channel a growing portion of their cash flow into low-carbon energy sources, while transitioning away from fossil fuels as the main source of their revenue.
BP to buy US renewable natural gas producer for $4.1bn
Purchase of Archaea Energy, at a 38% premium to its 30-day average share price, adds to the UK energy giant’s transition to lower-carbon fuels
