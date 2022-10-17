×

BP to buy US renewable natural gas producer for $4.1bn

Purchase of Archaea Energy, at a 38% premium to its 30-day average share price, adds to the UK energy giant’s transition to lower-carbon fuels

18 October 2022 - 13:11 Simon Casey and James Herron
BP and Archaea Energy logos are seen in this Illustration taken, October 17, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
BP agreed to buy renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy for about $4.1bn including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels.

BP will pay $26 a share for the US company, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to October 14, Archaea said in a statement on Monday. The Houston-based company, which captures waste emissions from landfills and farms, will become part of BP’s bioenergy business and accelerate its growth, according to the statement. 

BP is “a strong fit for Archaea, with a strategic focus on bioenergy”, Nick Stork, CEO and co-founder of Archaea, said in the statement. The deal will “increase the role of renewable natural gas in helping customers reach their long-term climate goals”.

Under CEO Bernard Looney, BP has sought to position itself at the leading edge of major oil companies’ efforts to curtail greenhouse gases and transition to cleaner forms of energy. It was one of the first to promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and has made big bets on offshore wind and electric cars. 

Even as the industry made record profits this year on the surge in oil and gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, companies including BP, TotalEnergies and Shell have said they will continue to channel a growing portion of their cash flow into low-carbon energy sources, while transitioning away from fossil fuels as the main source of their revenue. 

Bloomberg 

‘Green hushing’: Businesses conceal climate objectives to avoid reputational harm

Less than a month before this 2022’s COP27, reports show a ‘growing reluctance’ by companies to publicise science-aligned climate targets
5 hours ago

Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green hydrogen partnership

Companies to develop carbon-capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, and use green hydrogen to produce steel
4 hours ago

Shell enters battery storage deal in Australia

Proposed 500MW project will be built in New South Wales with Singapore-based firm AMPYR
4 days ago
