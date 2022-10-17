We can’t put our hands in our laps and watch, Europe says about Iran situation

The strike by workers that began on October 6 has cost exporters of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese about R815m a day
EU nations agreed to a new package of sanctions on Iran on Monday over human-rights violations related to the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.
Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said that she and her counterparts meeting in Luxembourg discussed the “serious situation” in Iran, including the deadly violence against protesters in recent weeks, adding that the sanctions package was approved.
The package targets 11 Iranian people and four entities, said Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, although the names had not been released yet.
“It was clear that we can’t have no reaction, that we put our hands in our lap and just continue watching,” he said.
Protests erupted in Iran on September 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes.
