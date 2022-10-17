×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

We can’t put our hands in our laps and watch, Europe says about Iran situation

EU nations have agreed to a new package of sanctions on Iran owing to human-rights violations

17 October 2022 - 12:00 Stephanie Bodoni and Katharina Rosskopf
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini and the government of Iran on October 2 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MCGRATH
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini and the government of Iran on October 2 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MCGRATH

EU nations agreed to a new package of sanctions on Iran on Monday over human-rights violations related to the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said that she and her counterparts meeting in Luxembourg discussed the “serious situation” in Iran, including the deadly violence against protesters in recent weeks, adding that the sanctions package was approved. 

The package targets 11 Iranian people and four entities, said Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, although the names had not been released yet.

“It was clear that we can’t have no reaction, that we put our hands in our lap and just continue watching,” he said. 

Protests erupted in Iran on September 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg 

Calm returns to Iranian prison after fire kills four

The families of some political detainees call on the authorities to ensure the safety of prisoners at Evin
World
19 hours ago

Iranian police deployed as unrest continues unabated

Unrest shows no sign of abating four weeks since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody ignited nationwide demonstrations
World
2 days ago

Nuclear watchdog: Iran rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium

The Middle Eastern country has brought onstream a large number of sophisticated centrifuges at two underground nuclear sites
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Food piles up in ports as poor countries scramble ...
News
2.
MTN-Telkom talks stall in wake of rival proposal
News
3.
Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous ...
News
4.
Costs mount for exporters as Transnet strike ...
News
5.
Uganda imposes 21-day lockdown in two Ebola-hit ...
News

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia fires back at US criticism of big oil production cut

World / Middle East

Cost of living a top priority for Israeli voters

World / Middle East

Agreement between Lebanon and Israel opens the way for energy exploration

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.