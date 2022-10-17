Swedish parliament elects conservative Kristersson as new prime minister

Ghana’s cedi slumps as it seeks a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund
The CEO of XPO Logistics has a nearly unblemished record of success, and he’s looking for his next challenge.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Sweden’s conservative leader Ulf Kristersson won a vote on Monday to become the next prime minister, setting the stage for his nationalist-backed coalition to govern Nordic region’s largest economy as it heads towards a recession.
The parliamentary ballot confirmed backing for Kristersson by four parties, including the Sweden Democrats. Now the country’s second-largest party, the anti-immigrant force will not be part of Kristersson’s centre-right government, but supports him in exchange for seeing its policies on crime and migration implemented.
Kristersson replaces Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson who had been the country’s first female prime minister.
“We sought a mandate for change,” Kristersson said at a news conference after the vote. “It will be hard and it will take time, but it will be possible.”
The Moderate Party leader will announce his list of ministers on Tuesday followed by a meeting with the king, marking his formal ascension. Elisabeth Svantesson, who has been the Moderates’ spokesperson on economic policy for the past five years, is widely expected to become the next finance minister.
An avid long-distance runner, Kristersson emerged as party leader five years ago. He has cabinet experience from about a decade ago, having served as social security minister in a previous Moderate-led government, and holds a degree in economics from Sweden’s Uppsala University.
One of the first tasks for the Kristersson government is to agree on spending plans for 2023, at a time when households are being squeezed by rising prices and the central bank’s response to inflation is increasing costs for borrowers. That is widely seen leading to a recession, with the Riksbank now projecting gross domestic product to contract by 0.7% next year.
While Sweden’s public debt burden is low, giving room to support vulnerable households, Kristersson has vowed to adhere to rules that stipulate that the government should post a surplus of 0.33% of GDP over an economic cycle.
“We will respect the fiscal policy framework, and we won’t run an expansionary policy in the current situation,” Kristersson said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swedish parliament elects conservative Kristersson as new prime minister
Ulf Kristersson replaces Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson who had been the country’s first female prime minister
Sweden’s conservative leader Ulf Kristersson won a vote on Monday to become the next prime minister, setting the stage for his nationalist-backed coalition to govern Nordic region’s largest economy as it heads towards a recession.
The parliamentary ballot confirmed backing for Kristersson by four parties, including the Sweden Democrats. Now the country’s second-largest party, the anti-immigrant force will not be part of Kristersson’s centre-right government, but supports him in exchange for seeing its policies on crime and migration implemented.
Kristersson replaces Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson who had been the country’s first female prime minister.
“We sought a mandate for change,” Kristersson said at a news conference after the vote. “It will be hard and it will take time, but it will be possible.”
The Moderate Party leader will announce his list of ministers on Tuesday followed by a meeting with the king, marking his formal ascension. Elisabeth Svantesson, who has been the Moderates’ spokesperson on economic policy for the past five years, is widely expected to become the next finance minister.
An avid long-distance runner, Kristersson emerged as party leader five years ago. He has cabinet experience from about a decade ago, having served as social security minister in a previous Moderate-led government, and holds a degree in economics from Sweden’s Uppsala University.
One of the first tasks for the Kristersson government is to agree on spending plans for 2023, at a time when households are being squeezed by rising prices and the central bank’s response to inflation is increasing costs for borrowers. That is widely seen leading to a recession, with the Riksbank now projecting gross domestic product to contract by 0.7% next year.
While Sweden’s public debt burden is low, giving room to support vulnerable households, Kristersson has vowed to adhere to rules that stipulate that the government should post a surplus of 0.33% of GDP over an economic cycle.
“We will respect the fiscal policy framework, and we won’t run an expansionary policy in the current situation,” Kristersson said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Sweden’s prime minister concedes defeat as right bloc prepares for power
Gang violence in focus ahead of Swedish election
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAN BREMMER: How crisis has created a stronger Europe
European nations sending help to safeguard North Sea installations
EU rattles its sabre after Russian gas pipelines attacked
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.