Scotland builds its case for independence with own currency and central bank

An independent Scotland would transition to its own currency overseen by a new central bank, according to the latest Scottish government paper designed to build the case for breaking away from the rest of the UK.
Scotland would also seek to rejoin the EU, improve energy security and implement an immigration policy that could boost the working population, the Scottish National Party administration said in its blueprint for the economy.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is trying to boost her push for independence by setting out what Europe’s newest nation state might look like. While she is pushing for a referendum in October next year, the UK government is refusing to grant her wish.
Unveiling a 108-page prospectus on independence and the economy, Sturgeon said if there was a second referendum and it was won by the yes campaign, Scotland would aspire to eventually setting up its own currency and joining the EU.
She said Scotland would try to follow the EU’s growth and stability pact’s principles. It was “glaringly obvious” the UK could not offer Scotland economic strength, stability or security promised in the Brexit referendum, the Guardian reported.
Democratic right
Sturgeon is pursuing her plan in the Supreme Court, citing what she calls Scotland’s democratic right; the country was withdrawn from the EU despite voting in favour of remaining in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
With the UK in turmoil over its budget plans and facing the prospect of another change of prime minister, Scotland’s future has been in the shadows of late. But polls show the SNP remains the dominant political force north of the English border, meaning it is an issue that will not go away.
Sturgeon faces pressure from within her party to honour her promise to give Scotland another referendum on leaving its 315-year-old union with England and Wales. In the meantime, her government is laying out its starting point for negotiations on independence.
During the last referendum campaign — when Scots voted 55% to 45% to remain in the UK in 2014 — the question of currency, continuing EU membership and the proportion of Scotland’s debt loomed large.
The latest plan is to retain the pound until a new central bank decides the time is right to transition to a new Scottish currency, based on economic conditions rather than a fixed timetable. A previous paper looked at the performance of Scotland’s economy, and the government in Edinburgh said that a future publication will set out the country’s potential relationship with the EU.
Scotland builds its case for independence with own currency and central bank
Scottish first minister says Scotland would aspire to eventually setting up its own currency and joining the EU if there is a successful second referendum
