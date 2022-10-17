Poland may lose out on €75bn aid for failing to comply with EU democratic standards

Founder Rupert Murdoch wants to recombine the two to create a conservative-leaning media goliath
Poland may lose out on as much as €75bn (R1.3-trillion) in aid from the EU for failing to comply with the bloc’s democratic standards, a potential major blow to a country that has used such funds to transform its postcommunist economy.
The European Commission is for now “not in a position to” reimburse payment claims for some investments approved in the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesperson for the EU’s executive, said. The commission is in talks with the Polish government to resolve the issue, which resulted from the country’s own evaluation of whether it can receive the assistance, he said.
“Poland has indicated in its self-assessment of these operational programmes that it doesn’t comply with the enabling condition regarding the charter of fundamental rights,” De Keersmaecker told reporters in Brussels on Monday. “It’s up to Poland indeed to show how they intend to comply with these enabling conditions.”
The news about the payments was earlier reported by the Financial Times and the Rzeczpospolita newspapers. Certain expenditure can already be reimbursed, mostly related to technical assistance of the investment programmes, according to the commission’s spokesperson.
The potential freezing of the funds, which have been key to Poland’s rapid economic transformation since it joined the EU in 2004, comes after the bloc halted payouts of €35.4bn in post-pandemic aid. That followed Warsaw’s failure to reverse changes in the judiciary that Brussels says give politicians too much sway over courts and undermine the rule of law.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads the ruling Law & Justice party and is the country’s most powerful politician, said recently he doubts Poland will receive the post-pandemic funding before general elections expected in October next year.
Polish Minister for EU Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told public radio earlier on Monday that he was aware of the risks for funding without directly addressing the story.
“I will do my best to make sure that the risks don’t materialise,” he said. “I’m convinced that we’ve met all the conditions.”
Poland may lose out on €75bn aid for failing to comply with EU democratic standards
The European Commission is in talks with the Polish government to resolve the issue
