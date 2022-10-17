New fiscal approach by new UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Hunt spent his first weekend in the role coming up with a radically different financial plan from that of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss
New UK chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt will accelerate plans on Monday to bring order to the UK’s public finances in a bid to reassure markets still skittish about Prime Minister Liz Truss’s premiership and economic programme.
Three days since taking over the treasury, Hunt will make a statement on Monday morning on measures to “support fiscal sustainability,” his office said in a statement and on Twitter. He will then speak to the House of Commons in the afternoon.
Hunt spoke to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and the head of the debt management office late on Sunday, it said. The minister will deliver a full fiscal plan on October 31.
The new chancellor spent the weekend outlining a radically different fiscal approach from Truss’s plan, saying taxes would have to rise and spending would have to be cut. That was part of a bid to prevent further punishing increases in UK government borrowing costs.
Truss has already been forced into a series of U-turns since investors dumped the pound and gilts after her call for £45bn in unfunded tax cuts. She fired her first chancellor and shelved plans to freeze corporate tax and lower the top rate of tax.
While the pound rose in Asia trading as investors expressed confidence in Hunt, economists still warn there is a budget hole to fill, with Bloomberg Economics calculating £24bn more is needed to return the national debt to sustainability. The UK’s Sunday Times reported that Hunt planned to delay a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax by a year, saving £5bn.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
