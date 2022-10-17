×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New fiscal approach by new UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Hunt spent his first weekend in the role coming up with a radically different financial plan from that of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

17 October 2022 - 08:18 Simon Kennedy and David Goodman
UK chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
UK chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

New UK chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt will accelerate plans on Monday to bring order to the UK’s public finances in a bid to reassure markets still skittish about Prime Minister Liz Truss’s premiership and economic programme. 

Three days since taking over the treasury, Hunt will make a statement on Monday morning on measures to “support fiscal sustainability,” his office said in a statement and on Twitter. He will then speak to the House of Commons in the afternoon.

Hunt spoke to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and the head of the debt management office late on Sunday, it said. The minister will deliver a full fiscal plan on October 31.

The new chancellor spent the weekend outlining a radically different fiscal approach from Truss’s plan, saying taxes would have to rise and spending would have to be cut. That was part of a bid to prevent further punishing increases in UK government borrowing costs.

Truss has already been forced into a series of U-turns since investors dumped the pound and gilts after her call for £45bn in unfunded tax cuts. She fired her first chancellor and shelved plans to freeze corporate tax and lower the top rate of tax.

While the pound rose in Asia trading as investors expressed confidence in Hunt, economists still warn there is a budget hole to fill, with Bloomberg Economics calculating £24bn more is needed to return the national debt to sustainability. The UK’s Sunday Times reported that Hunt planned to delay a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax by a year, saving £5bn.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Food piles up in ports as poor countries scramble ...
News
2.
Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous ...
News
3.
Dominant Hunt refuses to rule out another U-turn ...
News
4.
MTN-Telkom talks stall in wake of rival proposal
News
5.
Uganda imposes 21-day lockdown in two Ebola-hit ...
News

Related Articles

Dominant Hunt refuses to rule out another U-turn on Truss taxes

News

‘Difficult decisions’ on tax and spending lie ahead, says UK's Hunt

News

UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.