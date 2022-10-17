Ghana’s cedi slips to world’s worst performing currency

Ghana’s cedi slumps as it seeks a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund
The CEO of XPO Logistics has a nearly unblemished record of success, and he’s looking for his next challenge.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Ghana’s cedi slumped on Monday to become the world’s worst-performing currency this year as investors continued to squeeze foreign capital to the West African country before a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The currency of the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer depreciated as much as 3.3%, before paring the loss to 11.2750/$ in the capital, Accra. That took its losses this year to more than 45%, the most among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.
The cedi’s slide has accelerated in the past month as Ghana began formal negotiations with the IMF for an extended credit facility. The country is hoping to receive up to $3bn in loans over three years under the arrangement to spur its finances and support the balance of payments.
“Investors were expecting to hear something in Washington last week but unfortunately nothing emerged,” Simon Quijano-Evans, a London-based economist at Gemcorp Capital, said in emailed comment, referring to the week-long IMF annual meetings that ended on October 16. “It was radio silence.”
The country sought help from the IMF after losing access to the Eurobond market this year and as homegrown policies, including cutting 2022 discretionary expenditure by up to 30%, failed to stem a selloff in its international bonds. The premium investors demand over US Treasuries to hold Ghana debt has widened to 2,669 basis points.
Holdings by foreign investors in outstanding domestic government and corporate bonds fell to 12.3% at the end of August, the lowest ever, from a 2022 peak of 17.3% in April, according to Central Securities Depository Ghana data. The nation’s domestic bonds are trading at an average yield of 41.9%, the highest in emerging markets, according to indexes tracked by Bloomberg.
Ghana’s gross international reserves declined to $6.6bn at end-September, enough to cover only just under three months of imports. That’s down from $10.7bn a year earlier, which gave nearly five months of import cover.
The currency, deriving its name from sedie, the local Akan language name for cowrie shell, has overtaken the losses of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has slid nearly 45% against the greenback this year as the country also seeks to unlock an IMF loan following a debt default.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ghana’s cedi slips to world’s worst performing currency
The currency has overtaken the losses of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has slid nearly 45%
Ghana’s cedi slumped on Monday to become the world’s worst-performing currency this year as investors continued to squeeze foreign capital to the West African country before a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The currency of the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer depreciated as much as 3.3%, before paring the loss to 11.2750/$ in the capital, Accra. That took its losses this year to more than 45%, the most among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.
The cedi’s slide has accelerated in the past month as Ghana began formal negotiations with the IMF for an extended credit facility. The country is hoping to receive up to $3bn in loans over three years under the arrangement to spur its finances and support the balance of payments.
“Investors were expecting to hear something in Washington last week but unfortunately nothing emerged,” Simon Quijano-Evans, a London-based economist at Gemcorp Capital, said in emailed comment, referring to the week-long IMF annual meetings that ended on October 16. “It was radio silence.”
The country sought help from the IMF after losing access to the Eurobond market this year and as homegrown policies, including cutting 2022 discretionary expenditure by up to 30%, failed to stem a selloff in its international bonds. The premium investors demand over US Treasuries to hold Ghana debt has widened to 2,669 basis points.
Holdings by foreign investors in outstanding domestic government and corporate bonds fell to 12.3% at the end of August, the lowest ever, from a 2022 peak of 17.3% in April, according to Central Securities Depository Ghana data. The nation’s domestic bonds are trading at an average yield of 41.9%, the highest in emerging markets, according to indexes tracked by Bloomberg.
Ghana’s gross international reserves declined to $6.6bn at end-September, enough to cover only just under three months of imports. That’s down from $10.7bn a year earlier, which gave nearly five months of import cover.
The currency, deriving its name from sedie, the local Akan language name for cowrie shell, has overtaken the losses of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has slid nearly 45% against the greenback this year as the country also seeks to unlock an IMF loan following a debt default.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Nigeria LNG declares force majeure amid worst flooding in a decade
Ebola vaccine to be used for trials in Ugandan outbreak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Food piles up in ports as poor countries scramble for dollars
Act quickly to restructure debt, Zambia’s finance minister urges Africa
How street vendors are struggling in a cashless world
EU’s ethical supply-chain rules may harm Europe’s cocoa sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.