A strike at port and rail operator Transnet that’s cost bulk mineral exporters as much as R9.8bn continued for a 12th day, with the company and unions struggling to agree on wage increases.
The strike by workers that began on October 6 has cost exporters of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese about R815m a day because they’re unable to rail and load their goods onto ships, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.
“There is limited export from harbours” and rail movements are severely constrained, Allan Seccombe, a spokesperson for the lobby group, said on Monday in a response to questions.
Negotiations to reach a pay deal have been unsuccessful, even after the government and an arbitration body joined the discussions between Transnet and its biggest unions. The virtual shutdown of South Africa’s monopolistic logistics company has taken a broad toll on not only mining and agricultural exports, but service businesses and others involved in supply chains.
“Parties are still engaging,” Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said in a reply to questions.
“Members are still on strike,” Amanda Tshemese, a spokesperson for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, said by phone.
Costs mount for exporters as Transnet strike drags on
