Workers ‘will have to retire later’

Workers may have to rethink their retirement plans, warns a survey ranking the world’s pension systems.
Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark again took the top three rankings in this year’s Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index. But the report recommended that retirement ages need to be lifted almost everywhere in the face of mounting threats from ageing populations, ballooning government debt and low birth rates.
“What we’re also finding with increased education in many countries is people are entering the workforce a bit later,” said David Knox, senior partner at Mercer and the report’s lead author.
“You can’t enter the workforce later, retire at the same age and live longer. Something has to give.”
The economic environment of reduced wage growth, rising inflation and reduced investment returns in many asset classes is also placing additional financial pressures on retirement income systems, the report found.
The report’s top three countries, while not immune to global economic headwinds, were again found to have sustainable and well-governed systems with a healthy mix of public and private sector pensions and a “high level of integrity”.
The US ranked 20th of the 44 countries surveyed, while newcomer Portugal came in at 24 and mainland China at 36. Mexico, 29th, was singled out for improving its score significantly due to pension reforms.
Thailand was ranked lowest, coming in below the Philippines, Argentina and India. Mercer described those systems as having “some desirable features” but also major weaknesses that needed to be addressed.
As fertility rates decline and people live longer, the UN predicts the portion of the world’s population aged 65 or over will rise from 9.7% this year to 16.4% in 2050.
Retirement ages among the countries surveyed ranged from 55 to 68, and Knox said that governments needed to encourage people to work “a bit longer”.
The Mercer report recommends promoting higher labour force participation among older people, which will boost their savings while limiting the continued increase in retirement years.
Workers ‘will have to retire later’
Image: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN
Image: Bloomberg
