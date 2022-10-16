×

News

Uganda imposes 21-day lockdown in two Ebola-hit districts

16 October 2022 - 23:19 Fred Ojambo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has imposed a three-week lockdown in two central region districts to curb the spread of Ebola, which has killed 19 people since the first death nearly a month ago.

The East African country has restricted movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda, as well as travel between the affected districts, after an increase in community infections, Museveni said late on Saturday in a televised address from the capital, Kampala.

With the exception of cargo trucks and Ebola-response vehicles, public transport, private cars and motorcycle taxis are not permitted to operate and a dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in the areas, he said. Movements within the same district during the day is allowed, he said.

Uganda detected the Ebola Sudan strain, which has so far infected 58 people of whom 20 have recovered, Museveni said. Although there is no cure for Ebola, early identification of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases chances of survival.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

