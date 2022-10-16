Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
MTN Group's talks to buy Telkom have stalled after a rival proposal from another telecom company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Negotiations about price and other terms have been halted, though MTN hasn’t decided to walk away from the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.
Telkom shares fell sharply in response to reports that the negotiations have faltered.
MTN, Africa’s largest wireless operator, stepped back after Telkom received an approach from Rain Group, creating uncertainty about its proposal, the people said.
Rain said it had offered to sell itself to Telkom, which is partially owned by the government, in exchange for shares. Talks could restart if Telkom clarifies its position on the Rain offer, the people said.
“MTN could be better off quitting merger talks with Telkom and focusing on growth investment,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Davies said in a note to clients.
A representative for MTN declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Telkom referred to the company’s statement on October 4, which said that MTN’s proposal was still under consideration by both parties. The spokesperson declined to comment further.
MTN and Telkom’s potential combination would create SA's largest mobile operator by subscribers, overtaking rival Vodacom Group.
The move would likely raise competition concerns, given the number of major mobile networks in the country would be reduced to three from four, with the vast majority of subscribers controlled by the top two carriers.
“The regulatory complications of an MTN-Telkom tie-up increase risk and uncertainty, potentially outweighing the synergies of a merger,” Davies said.
MTN-Telkom talks stall in wake of rival proposal
Telkom shares fell sharply in response to reports that the negotiations have faltered
