WHO warns of health crisis in Ukraine as winter nears

Since the war began, there have been 620 attacks on health facilities, as confirmed by the WHO, diminishing access to care for a population already vulnerable.
LVMH’s third-quarter update only serves to confirm that the wealthy aren’t in the slightest affected by current global conditions
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Cold temperatures in Ukraine this winter risk causing a spike in respiratory diseases, hypothermia and frostbite and will be worsened by Russian missile attacks, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.
Russia hit Kyiv and other cities this week in the most intense barrage since the first days of its invasion, after a blast damaged a key bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea. Threatening further attacks, President Vladimir Putin said the strikes targeted energy and communications infrastructure.
According to the government of Ukraine, more than 800,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, and thousands of people are now living either in collective centres or damaged buildings. They may not have enough protection against cold weather this winter.
“Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in substandard structures or without access to heating,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a briefing on Friday. “This can lead to frostbite, hypothermia, pneumonia, stroke and heart attack.”
Since the war began, there have been 620 attacks on health facilities, as confirmed by the WHO, diminishing access to care for a population already vulnerable. The people who have stayed, particularly in areas of fighting, are more likely to be older and have poor mobility.
This week’s attacks have affected the electricity supply to 15 out of a total of 24 regions, including 10 that suffered blackouts. The WHO has been supplying power generators, oxygen and other equipment to health facilities, as well as working to improve access to care, particularly in areas recently lost by Russia.
About one-in-three people in occupied areas or regions with active fighting lack access to medicines, compared with one-in-five across the country, said Jarno Habicht, the WHO representative in Ukraine.
“Missiles are still coming, so we need to be ready for the next waves of people moving,” Habicht added.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WHO warns of health crisis in Ukraine as winter nears
Since the war began there have been 620 attacks on health facilities, as confirmed by the WHO, diminishing access to care for a population already vulnerable
Cold temperatures in Ukraine this winter risk causing a spike in respiratory diseases, hypothermia and frostbite and will be worsened by Russian missile attacks, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.
Russia hit Kyiv and other cities this week in the most intense barrage since the first days of its invasion, after a blast damaged a key bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea. Threatening further attacks, President Vladimir Putin said the strikes targeted energy and communications infrastructure.
According to the government of Ukraine, more than 800,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, and thousands of people are now living either in collective centres or damaged buildings. They may not have enough protection against cold weather this winter.
“Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in substandard structures or without access to heating,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a briefing on Friday. “This can lead to frostbite, hypothermia, pneumonia, stroke and heart attack.”
Since the war began, there have been 620 attacks on health facilities, as confirmed by the WHO, diminishing access to care for a population already vulnerable. The people who have stayed, particularly in areas of fighting, are more likely to be older and have poor mobility.
This week’s attacks have affected the electricity supply to 15 out of a total of 24 regions, including 10 that suffered blackouts. The WHO has been supplying power generators, oxygen and other equipment to health facilities, as well as working to improve access to care, particularly in areas recently lost by Russia.
About one-in-three people in occupied areas or regions with active fighting lack access to medicines, compared with one-in-five across the country, said Jarno Habicht, the WHO representative in Ukraine.
“Missiles are still coming, so we need to be ready for the next waves of people moving,” Habicht added.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Soaring energy costs may force Europe’s drugmakers to cut production
World Bank earmarks $30bn to alleviate global food shortages
Gates worries global health funding may fall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Soaring energy costs may force Europe’s drugmakers to cut production
World Bank earmarks $30bn to alleviate global food shortages
Gates worries global health funding may fall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.