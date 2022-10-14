×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Italy elects speaker who says families with same-sex parents ‘don’t exist’

Lorenzo Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ‘system of values’

14 October 2022 - 16:47 Alessandra Migliaccio
Lorenzo Fontana in Rome Italy, 2018. Picture: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
Lorenzo Fontana in Rome Italy, 2018. Picture: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Italy’s lower house of parliament has elected an ultra-conservative known for hardline positions on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage, as its new speaker, ratcheting up tension before the country’s next government is formed.

The new speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, is on record as opposing non-traditional marriages and civil unions, and has said that families with same-sex parents “don’t exist”. 

Fontana, a legislator from Matteo Salvini’s League party, is an opponent of abortion and is known for his staunch views on immigration. He served as minister for families and disabilities and minister for European affairs under Premier Giuseppe Conte.  

The 42-year-old Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “system of values”.

Fontana will head the lower house as part of a deal between members of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which won Italy’s September 25 national election. Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is likely to serve as prime minister. Fontana received the necessary number of votes from deputies in the chamber, as shown in live coverage on Italian media. 

Representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party, the main opposition force, called the choice of Fontana a “provocation” and an “extremist” move, Italian media reported Friday. 

Some legislators in the chamber held up signs reading, “No to a homophobic, pro-Putin speaker.”

While Meloni has signalled to voters and investors that she wants to govern as a moderate, the 45-year-old personally opposes abortion and has said she believes families comprise the union between a man and a woman.

Successive Italian governments have failed to introduce hate crime laws that cover sexual orientation and gender identity, or to recognise same-sex parents as families, though same-sex couples have been able to enter civil partnerships since 2016

The election of the lower house speaker marks the final step before consultations aimed at choosing ministers and forming a new government. On Thursday, the Senate elected Ignazio La Russa, a member of Meloni’s party, as its president. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

New Italian MP recalls hard life after migrating from Ivory Coast

Aboubakar Soumahoro wins Green and Left Party seat in lower house, and hopes to make his mark in opposition
World
1 day ago

LETTER: Could Giorgia Meloni cause break-up of the EU?

Big-spending anti-woke nationalist is riding  civic anger over unchecked illegal immigration
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say

The election results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Italy’s houses of parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval ...
World
2 weeks ago

Far-right leader Meloni in pole position to succeed Draghi in Italy

Italians are expected to propel Meloni to become the country’s first female and first far-right prime minister since it became a republic
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BlackRock hit by severe market downturns in bonds ...
News
2.
Ikea says hike in prices was forced
News
3.
Dennis Tito and wife to fly around the moon on ...
News
4.
Guilty of bribery, Glencore now faces avalanche ...
News
5.
VW to invest €2.4bn in China’s Horizon Robotics
News

Related Articles

New Italian MP recalls hard life after migrating from Ivory Coast

World

Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say

World / Europe

Far-right leader Meloni in pole position to succeed Draghi in Italy

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.