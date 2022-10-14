Italy elects speaker who says families with same-sex parents ‘don’t exist’

Motorola Solutions is overcharging the UK’s home office for its emergency service radio network, which is ultimately being paid for by taxpayers
LVMH’s third-quarter update only serves to confirm that the wealthy aren’t in the slightest affected by current global conditions
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Italy’s lower house of parliament has elected an ultra-conservative known for hardline positions on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage, as its new speaker, ratcheting up tension before the country’s next government is formed.
The new speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, is on record as opposing non-traditional marriages and civil unions, and has said that families with same-sex parents “don’t exist”.
Fontana, a legislator from Matteo Salvini’s League party, is an opponent of abortion and is known for his staunch views on immigration. He served as minister for families and disabilities and minister for European affairs under Premier Giuseppe Conte.
The 42-year-old Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “system of values”.
Fontana will head the lower house as part of a deal between members of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which won Italy’s September 25 national election. Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is likely to serve as prime minister. Fontana received the necessary number of votes from deputies in the chamber, as shown in live coverage on Italian media.
Representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party, the main opposition force, called the choice of Fontana a “provocation” and an “extremist” move, Italian media reported Friday.
Some legislators in the chamber held up signs reading, “No to a homophobic, pro-Putin speaker.”
While Meloni has signalled to voters and investors that she wants to govern as a moderate, the 45-year-old personally opposes abortion and has said she believes families comprise the union between a man and a woman.
Successive Italian governments have failed to introduce hate crime laws that cover sexual orientation and gender identity, or to recognise same-sex parents as families, though same-sex couples have been able to enter civil partnerships since 2016
The election of the lower house speaker marks the final step before consultations aimed at choosing ministers and forming a new government. On Thursday, the Senate elected Ignazio La Russa, a member of Meloni’s party, as its president.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Italy elects speaker who says families with same-sex parents ‘don’t exist’
Lorenzo Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ‘system of values’
Italy’s lower house of parliament has elected an ultra-conservative known for hardline positions on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage, as its new speaker, ratcheting up tension before the country’s next government is formed.
The new speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, is on record as opposing non-traditional marriages and civil unions, and has said that families with same-sex parents “don’t exist”.
Fontana, a legislator from Matteo Salvini’s League party, is an opponent of abortion and is known for his staunch views on immigration. He served as minister for families and disabilities and minister for European affairs under Premier Giuseppe Conte.
The 42-year-old Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “system of values”.
Fontana will head the lower house as part of a deal between members of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which won Italy’s September 25 national election. Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is likely to serve as prime minister. Fontana received the necessary number of votes from deputies in the chamber, as shown in live coverage on Italian media.
Representatives of the centre-left Democratic Party, the main opposition force, called the choice of Fontana a “provocation” and an “extremist” move, Italian media reported Friday.
Some legislators in the chamber held up signs reading, “No to a homophobic, pro-Putin speaker.”
While Meloni has signalled to voters and investors that she wants to govern as a moderate, the 45-year-old personally opposes abortion and has said she believes families comprise the union between a man and a woman.
Successive Italian governments have failed to introduce hate crime laws that cover sexual orientation and gender identity, or to recognise same-sex parents as families, though same-sex couples have been able to enter civil partnerships since 2016
The election of the lower house speaker marks the final step before consultations aimed at choosing ministers and forming a new government. On Thursday, the Senate elected Ignazio La Russa, a member of Meloni’s party, as its president.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
New Italian MP recalls hard life after migrating from Ivory Coast
LETTER: Could Giorgia Meloni cause break-up of the EU?
Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say
Far-right leader Meloni in pole position to succeed Draghi in Italy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Italian MP recalls hard life after migrating from Ivory Coast
Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say
Far-right leader Meloni in pole position to succeed Draghi in Italy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.