War-hit Uniqlo owner in push for stable North America

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing issued an outlook for profit and sales ahead of analysts’ projections for the current fiscal year, thanks to improving demand for its cheap casual apparel in Japan and a weaker yen that is bolstering profits brought back home from overseas.
Operating profit for the year ending August 2023 is forecast to reach ¥350bn ($2.4bn), ahead of the ¥332bn average projected by analysts, the clothing retailer said in a statement on Thursday. Net sales are seen at ¥2.65-trillion, compared with analysts’ prediction of ¥2.48-trillion.
Asia’s largest apparel maker is shifting its focus to markets such as North America and Europe where the outlook is relatively stable, as the Russian war in Ukraine war and a Covid-19 resurgence in China is still fuelling uncertainty about clothing sales globally. The retailer is in the middle of a push to expand its footprint in North America, where it reported annual profit for the first time.
“We will step up the pace of opening of new stores in North America and Europe, to eventually equal China’s,” CEO Tadashi Yanai told reporters and analysts in a briefing in Tokyo. “We now have a base to be a true global brand.”
Store numbers in North America and Europe still lag well behind China. About 57% of 1,585 stores outside of Japan are based in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as of August, while North America and Europe make up for about 11%, according to the company.
The retailer said earlier in 2022 that it would redouble efforts in North America, where it has struggled to reach the scale of success seen in Japan and China since opening its first store in New Jersey in 2005. It is targeting 200 Uniqlo stores in five years from about 60 now.
Fast Retailing’s shares have climbed 20% this year as Japan’s weak currency helps to lift reported profits and the effects of the pandemic and war in Ukraine recede. The benchmark Topix index has dropped 6.9%. Fast Retailing rose less than 1% in Tokyo before the results.
“The only factors holding Uniqlo’s share price from breaking down are the North America growth and the yen depreciation,” Oshadhi Kumarasiri, equity analyst at LightStream Research, wrote in a note posted on Smartkarma before the announcement. “Those too are now under threat” with recession looking likely and rate hikes failing to curb inflation, he said.
For the year ended August, operating profit rose to ¥297bn on net sales of ¥2.3-trillion, the company said, exceeding projections. The weak yen boosted the value of foreign assets by ¥114.3bn, it said. Asia continued to be the growth driver while Europe and the US are becoming pillars for revenue and profit, said CFO Takeshi Okazaki.
Business operations in Russia remain closed, resulting in a large decline in revenue and an operating loss for the year following the recording of impairment losses, said Okazaki, adding that the effect on consolidated results was limited.
In March, Fast Retailing joined a growing list of companies suspending operations in Russia. Other fashion retailers, including rivals Hennes & Mauritz and Zara’s Inditex, previously stopped selling there.
Revenue in Japan is likely to climb in the coming year as domestic consumption picks up and overseas tourists return after travel curbs were eased, the company said. The island nation began letting in vaccinated visitors from 68 countries without visas this week, ending more than two years of tighter border controls that kept foreign tourists out.
As one of the last rich economies to reopen for tourism, there is expectation of an economic lift that could eclipse the prepandemic travel boom. Inbound spending could rise 32% to ¥6.6-trillion annually after a full reopening, compared with 2019, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs economists.
War-hit Uniqlo owner in push for stable North America
