VW to invest €2.4bn in China’s Horizon Robotics

Joint venture with Intel-backed tech firm gives Volkswagen access to the Chinese market and chip development
LVMH’s third-quarter update only serves to confirm that the wealthy aren’t in the slightest affected by current global conditions
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Volkswagen (VW) will invest €2.4bn to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics to strengthen the carmaker’s tech presence in its biggest market.
The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China, integrating numerous functions on one chip to save costs and lower energy consumption, VW said on Thursday. The technology will be built for the carmaker’s battery-only models sold in China to accelerate innovation in a market where consumers increasingly pick local electric vehicle (EV) brands.
The joint venture “will enable us to tailor our products and services even faster and more consistently to the needs of our Chinese customers”, said Ralf Brandstaetter, who runs VW’s China business. Teaming up with Horizon will help “drive the repositioning of our China business”.
VW is under pressure to improve its offering in China, its biggest market with roughly 40% of deliveries. Sales last year slid, outpacing an overall drop as the company struggled to keep up with local consumer tastes, particularly on digital offerings with many VW models exasperating drivers with frozen screens and complex functionality.
Cariad, the manufacturer’s software subsidiary will take a 60% stake in the joint venture, with the transaction due to be completed in 2023. Cariad is attempting to get back on track after software development hiccups delayed several models, including the important electric Porsche Macan.
The disarray culminated in the departure of CEO Herbert Diess with Oliver Blume now in charge at Europe biggest carmaker.
Horizon, backed by investors including Intel, Hillhouse Capital and electric-vehicle maker BYD Co., has technology that can be installed in everything from cars to smart speakers, and already counts Volkswagen’s Audi among its partners, according to its website. As part of the deal, VW will take a stake in the company, gaining a board seat, and invest €1.3 billion to set up the joint venture.
VW’s move to start making advanced chips in China for local models also comes at a time of deep upheaval for the global chip industry. The US on Friday outlined restrictions on doing business with China to hamper its ability to develop the most advanced chips and equip its military, prompting manufacturers to reel in servicing customers in the country.
Having development capability “in China and for China” will help with offering an “independent solution here for the future”, Cariad CEO Dirk Hilgenberg said on a call with reporters.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VW to invest €2.4bn in China’s Horizon Robotics
Volkswagen’s move to start making advanced chips in China for local models comes at a time of deep upheaval for the global chip industry
Volkswagen (VW) will invest €2.4bn to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics to strengthen the carmaker’s tech presence in its biggest market.
The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China, integrating numerous functions on one chip to save costs and lower energy consumption, VW said on Thursday. The technology will be built for the carmaker’s battery-only models sold in China to accelerate innovation in a market where consumers increasingly pick local electric vehicle (EV) brands.
The joint venture “will enable us to tailor our products and services even faster and more consistently to the needs of our Chinese customers”, said Ralf Brandstaetter, who runs VW’s China business. Teaming up with Horizon will help “drive the repositioning of our China business”.
VW is under pressure to improve its offering in China, its biggest market with roughly 40% of deliveries. Sales last year slid, outpacing an overall drop as the company struggled to keep up with local consumer tastes, particularly on digital offerings with many VW models exasperating drivers with frozen screens and complex functionality.
Cariad, the manufacturer’s software subsidiary will take a 60% stake in the joint venture, with the transaction due to be completed in 2023. Cariad is attempting to get back on track after software development hiccups delayed several models, including the important electric Porsche Macan.
The disarray culminated in the departure of CEO Herbert Diess with Oliver Blume now in charge at Europe biggest carmaker.
Horizon, backed by investors including Intel, Hillhouse Capital and electric-vehicle maker BYD Co., has technology that can be installed in everything from cars to smart speakers, and already counts Volkswagen’s Audi among its partners, according to its website. As part of the deal, VW will take a stake in the company, gaining a board seat, and invest €1.3 billion to set up the joint venture.
VW’s move to start making advanced chips in China for local models also comes at a time of deep upheaval for the global chip industry. The US on Friday outlined restrictions on doing business with China to hamper its ability to develop the most advanced chips and equip its military, prompting manufacturers to reel in servicing customers in the country.
Having development capability “in China and for China” will help with offering an “independent solution here for the future”, Cariad CEO Dirk Hilgenberg said on a call with reporters.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Export restrictions may lead to Chinese independence in chip manufacturing
Analysts predict big earnings drop for leading carmakers
Value of Porsche overtakes Volkswagen after split
US chip toolmaker KLA to stop sales to China
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC cuts capital spending by 10% after US’s China curbs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.