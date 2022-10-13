Projected Delta profit surge signals momentum for airlines

TSMC and its peers are grappling with the US’s sweeping restrictions on doing business with China
Delta Air Lines sees profit in the final months of the year outpacing Wall Street’s expectations, buoyed by a resurgence in international travel and the strongest recovery rates for corporate sales since the pandemic began.
Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter will be $1 to $1.25 a share, the Atlanta-based carrier said on Thursday in a statement. Even at the low end of the range, that would easily beat the 80c average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue in the period will climb as much as 9% from the same quarter in 2019, Delta said.
The outlook suggests the carrier — and the broader airline industry — is gaining momentum in its recovery from a pandemic-driven slump. While demand from leisure passengers has largely come back, lucrative international travel by large corporations is the last segment to bounce back. That is particularly notable for Delta, where one-third of passenger revenue in 2021 was from premium products.
Despite persistently high fares, domestic demand is “at historic levels”, CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview.
“We’ve been 90% full as an airline every day since the first of April,” he said. “We expect to see that through the end of the year and into the spring.”
Delta’s shares rose 2.2% as of 6:31am before regular trading in New York.
Corporate sales have recovered to 80% of prepandemic levels, with a particular jump after Labour Day, Delta said. Revenue in the third quarter from international passengers rebounded to 97% of the level from the same period in 2019, fuelled by trans-Atlantic trips.
Delta is the first big US airline to report third-quarter results, with rivals United Airlines and American Airlines set for next week. A group of 11 US carriers should report combined operating revenue of $54.5bn and a net profit of $2.8bn for the three months that ended September 30, according to Michael Linenberg, a Deutsche Bank analyst.
Delta’s adjusted earnings were $1.51 a share in the past quarter, including a 3c impact from Hurricane Ian. That narrowly missed the $1.54 estimate from analysts. Revenue was $12.8bn, matching analysts’ predictions.
The airline has trimmed flights and cut costs as the industry continues to grapple with challenges that have disrupted operations. Costs for each seat flown a mile, excluding fuel, will be as much as 13% higher in the fourth quarter compared with 2019, Delta said. The company expects its operating margin to be 9%-11%.
Flying capacity in the period will be 8%-9% below 2019. Delta anticipates returning to 2019 capacity levels by the middle of 2023.
