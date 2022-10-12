×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lenny Kravitz to back new Pernod ‘moonshine’

13 October 2022 - 17:00 Andy Hoffman
Lenny Kravitz. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Lenny Kravitz. Picture: BLOOMBERG

French drinks maker Pernod Ricard will launch a new brand of sotol liquor backed by rock star Lenny Kravitz to target rising demand for Mexican spirits.

Pernod said the product, to be made in collaboration with Mexican distiller Casa Lumbre, will be called Nocheluna Sotol and aim for an “ultra-premium” category. Kravitz, an actor and designer as well as a musician, will promote the brand.

Produced and bottled in Mexico, it will launch in the US with plans for global distribution, the Paris-based company said.

While a powerhouse in premium whiskeys, Pernod has a limited presence in tequila and the move comes as demand for agave-based spirits soars. Americans will spend more money on tequila and mezcal this year than on domestic whiskeys. Sales are expected to top $13.3bn in 2023, overtaking vodka as the most-purchased US spirit, according to IWSR, which tracks and analyses drinks market data.

Sotol is a liquor produced from an agave-like plant from the genus Dasylirion, more commonly known as “desert spoon”, that grows wild in parts of Mexico and the southern US. 

The spirit is clear like tequila and mezcal, and was regarded as a kind of moonshine in Mexico until it was legalised in 1994.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PepsiCo raises forecast as price hikes add fizz ...
News
2.
Credit Suisse could face $8bn capital shortfall
News
3.
We are not in recession, says eurozone’s central ...
News
4.
This is what working in Meta’s virtual reality is ...
News
5.
Adidas shares fall as it reviews troubled Kanye ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.