Japanese and French car giants aim to resolve power dispute

Renault and Nissan may finally be on the cusp of resolving a source of tension that has weighed on their alliance for years.
Nissan is willing to invest as much as $750m in Renault’s planned electric vehicle (EV) business, Bloomberg reported this week. In exchange, the French manufacturer is open to reducing its ownership of Nissan to 15% over time. This would address a power imbalance that has long bothered executives in Japan: Renault has a 43% stake in its bigger partner, with voting rights, while Nissan holds 15% of Renault and has no voting rights.
It was not entirely clear in the past few years that this alliance would survive the 2018 toppling of Carlos Ghosn, who was then chair of both groups. The globetrotting executive was widely seen as the glue that held the group together. Renault posted a record loss two years ago, while Nissan had its biggest financial year deficit in two decades.
While the groups do not have ironclad fortunes, CEO Luca de Meo colourfully declared last year that Renault was “back from hell.” He and his counterparts at Nissan presented a €23bn electrification plan in January that indicated the alliance may well have staying power in the face of their costly and complex transitions from the internal combustion engine.
Executives emphasised burden sharing in developing next-generation batteries, automated-driving features and software. Since then, Renault has been exploring carve-outs of its EV and combustion-engine businesses, betting this will make it easier for those operations to raise outside funds.
To pull this off, Renault needs the backing of its Japanese partner. Nissan is using this as leverage to ensure its demands for a more balanced alliance structure are met. De Meo held marathon talks in Japan at the weekend with executives, including Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, to broker compromises.
These negotiations have not concluded, and there is no guarantee of a deal. Still, it is hard to imagine them going totally awry. These two companies need each other to remain relevant in the electric age. Renault and Nissan’s biggest rivals have all subscribed to the notion that pairing up is the way forward. Volkswagen, already a house of brands on its own, has partnered with Ford on electrification and self-driving technology. General Motors and Honda forged a similar relationship. Toyota is developing EVs with Subaru and fuel cell vehicles with BMW. PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler merged to form Stellantis last year.
Many savings can be had from pooling purchasing of batteries and raw materials, and not doubling up investment in the same technologies.
“There’s no reason the alliance can’t flourish despite previous tensions between the two companies,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean wrote in a report Thursday. Carmakers are “clamouring to collaborate with each other, given the huge costs associated with the transition to BEVs [battery electric vehicles], e-mobility, digitalisation and autonomous driving”.
While Nissan may buy back some of its shares from Renault, that will probably not happen right away. Neither group’s share price is where it was before the pandemic. One option being discussed is Renault placing the shares it owns in a trust and giving Nissan the right of first refusal for any stock, according to an informed source.
There are several other sticking points, including Nissan’s reluctance to let Renault transfer combustion-power-train technology to a Geely-Volvo Car joint venture.
De Meo is trying to secure an agreement with Nissan by Renault’s capital markets day on November 8. That is an ambitious deadline, but both companies are signalling some willingness to finally work this out.
