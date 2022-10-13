TSMC and its peers are grappling with the US’s sweeping restrictions on doing business with China
Ikea, the flat-pack furniture giant, said it had no choice but to push up prices in 2022 as inflation soared, ending a policy of stability over the past few years.
“It hurts my soul that we had to raise prices,” CEO Jon Abrahamsson Ring of the Inter Ikea Group, the worldwide franchiser for the brand, said in an interview. “Unfortunately, we can’t ignore surging raw materials and transport costs.”
Inter Ikea absorbed more than €1bn of costs over the past two fiscal years rather than passing them on, “but it just wasn’t enough”, the CEO said. Revenue increased 6.5% to €44.6bn, the company said on Thursday.
Despite Ikea hitting another sales record, the uplift was mostly driven by price increases as the volume of goods sold was flat amid low availability following supply chain problems.
The current cost-of-living crisis is affecting demand at retailers worldwide as consumers reduce nonessential spending as food, fuel and energy bills mount. Supply shortages of items such as cups and lamps, mainly sourced from Asia, has also held back volume growth.
Abrahamsson Ring said IKEA’s affordability is more important than ever as consumer confidence declines amid growing fears of a global recession. Even with high inflation, the company is trying to keep prices as low as possible this year, the CEO said.
“We see that our low-price range, which is about 50% of our range, is overperforming right now,” he said. “People are simply looking for good prices.”
Looking ahead, the CEO gave a cautiously optimistic outlook for this fiscal year, saying that supply chain congestion and cost inflation will start to gradually ease. Sales so far are growing, though volume is still lagging, he said.
Ikea says hike in prices was forced
Absorbing more than €1bn of costs over the past two fiscal years was not enough, says CEO
