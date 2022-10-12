Chinese interest in French vineyards turns sour

TSMC and its peers are grappling with the US’s sweeping restrictions on doing business with China
Perched on the banks of the Gironde estuary in southwestern France, the pink mansion of Chateau Loudenne is surrounded by 116 acres of planted vines that run downhill towards the water. Until recently, a pole on its bay-facing terrace carried the corporate flag of its then-owner — mainland China’s largest listed company.
Kweichow Moutai bought the 17th-century property in 2013 to produce wine for the burgeoning middle-class back home. But its failure to deliver drove the vineyard into receivership and ended with its March sale to a French entity. As the new owners put Loudenne’s lost decade behind it, there are few remaining signs of its previous proprietor at the castle other than a lone bottle of Baijiu, China’s traditional alcohol, displayed in one of its salons.
“They kind of failed in the development of their wine activity,” Philippe de Poyferre, the chateau’s GM, said in an interview. “There was no sense for them to continue with Loudenne.”
Moutai’s Loudenne misadventure is just one of many examples of the dashed hopes of Chinese investors who poured millions of dollars into French vineyards over the past decade, lured by the success of the likes of Alibaba’s Jack Ma and popular movie star Zhao Wei. Joining other wealthy foreign Bordeaux vineyard buyers from the US, UK and elsewhere, for the newly rich Chinese it became the ultimate status symbol.
But a confluence of factors — China frowning on flashy spending and clamping down on capital outflows, the pandemic and culture clashes with French workers — made it impossible for several Chinese buyers to succeed. After being the top foreign investors in the market for a decade, they are rapidly disappearing from the scene. When Vineyards-Bordeaux, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, sold 13 properties in the past 14 months, there were no Chinese bidders.
The retreat is emblematic of a broader pullback by Chinese entrepreneurs from ambitious international expansions in a wide range of sectors, from luxury goods to insurance. In the past few years, China has stepped up scrutiny of the acquisition sprees at its biggest groups, including HNA Group and Fosun International, which had scooped up trophy assets like Italian soccer team AC Milan and Club Med. Policymakers have also sought to keep tighter tabs on Chinese spending overseas as they try to prop up the yuan.
An increasing number of Chinese investors in French vineyards are now desperately looking to get out. Many have fared worse than Loudenne. At Chateau de Grand Branet, a property belonging to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Haichang Group, a rusty chain lock on the main gate and downed shutters are telltale signs it has been all but abandoned. Moutai and Haichang declined to comment on their French vineyard experience.
At Chateau de Pic, a 32ha estate in Le Tourne, in the Entre-deux-Mers region of Gironde, which has been under Chinese ownership since late 2012, vines left untreated from 2019 could not be tapped in the two following years and mushrooms have proliferated in the property cluttered with weeds, says Helene Pauly, its former administrative manager.
The frenzy of acquisitions of fabled Bordeaux vineyards — the French wine properties most accessible to foreign buyers — by wealthy Chinese investors from Ma to the nation’s biggest listed firms began shortly after the 2008 financial crisis, when Western nations were hit a lot harder than those in the East. Also, 2009 was Bordeaux’s best vintage in 30 years, tempting investors.
“There was excess money looking for a place outside China to invest; it was a perfect storm — a perfect mix of positives there blending with the negatives here,” said Michael Baynes, co-founder of Vineyards-Bordeaux. “Chinese investors said to themselves: this is the price of an apartment in Shanghai, and I get all of this enormous land and a beautiful castle, what can go wrong?”
In 2011, China’s state-run agriculture giant Cofco Group purchased Chateau de Viaud as part of an international expansion then promoted by the Chinese government. That inspired others. In the following years, the Chinese represented about 80% of the 30 or so annual purchases of Bordeaux vineyards by foreign investors, according to Baynes.
Chinese investors bought about 170 chateaus, or about 2% of all Bordeaux properties over the past decade or so — making them the fastest growing, albeit relatively small, players in the overall market.
The party came to an abrupt halt in 2019 when Beijing put tight capital control measures in place.
But even before that, the kind of vineyards many Chinese investors had purchased had raised eyebrows.
“They invested in entry-level properties with this idea of immediate profitability,” said Benoit Lechenault, head of Agrifrance, the specialist rural-property division at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
With little knowledge of the intricacies of wine production, many chased glamour. Chateau Loudenne is a case in point. Built in 1670, it is the only pink castle in the Bordeaux area. In addition to producing red wines such as merlot and cabernet sauvignon and the oldest white wine in the Medoc area, with the first vintage dating back to 1880, Loudenne comes with a glitzy history.
“It was very well known throughout the 20th century for its big Gatsby-like parties,” said Emmanuel Guiot, operations manager at Chateau Loudenne.
Kweichow Moutai paid €20m upfront for it in 2013 and pledged another €5m to upgrade production and €2m to build a luxury resort.
Not long thereafter, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption damped conspicuous consumption, drying out most of Moutai’s distribution channels for the bottles corked in Loudenne. Also, consumers used to Baijiu were less inclined to go for Moutai’s lesser-known Loudenne label, leaving bottles ageing in cellars in France and in China, according to De Poyferre.
A second setback came a couple of years later when China imposed strict capital control measures to sustain the level of its currency and keep domestic savings within its borders. Moutai could not invest in Loudenne, even though plans had been approved to renovate the castle and upgrade equipment — like the vineyard’s 80-year-old vats.
“They voted for the programme of investment, but they were never allowed to send the money,” De Poyferre said.
Then the company’s management, which had changed several times since the acquisition of Loudenne, was kept away by the pandemic. That meant the vineyard did not get much top-level attention.
Though an extreme case, Moutai’s experience was not exceptional. Troubling stories played out at other vineyards purchased by Chinese investors. At Chateau de Pic, workers were sometimes not paid for several months, its former administrator Pauly said. Pauly, who brought the matter to court in 2020, managed to get her contract terminated in January to claim damages. A representative for Chateau de Pic declined to comment.
At some vineyards, Chinese managers clashed with French agricultural workers, who by law are required to work just 35 hours a week. The administrators, some used to a “996 work culture” back home — with employees working from 9am to 9pm six days a week — struggled as they tried to impose stringent work rules.
Li Lijuan, a marketing manager at Vineyards-Bordeaux, recounts the tale of a Chinese client who was dismayed at the work ethos on his property, wondering why French workers did not show up on time. He had a machine shipped from China for workers to punch in and asked her to install it. The workers took a hoe to the machine, breaking it into pieces.
“One can’t come to an agricultural community in France expecting the fast pace of Beijing or Shanghai,” Baynes said. “Agriculture is slow, and vineyards are very slow. You make decisions with chemical treatments this year that will affect next year. You make decisions with the distance between the vines that affect you in 10 years. It’s a long, slow process of making little adjustments, watching how nature itself is taking its course and then adjusting accordingly.”
Granted, the Chinese are not the only foreign investors to face such issues after buying a Bordeaux vineyard.
“We make a big fuss about the Chinese,” De Poyferre said. “In France, in Bordeaux, you have a lot of foreign investments, you have chateaus that belong to the Japanese or to Belgians, or the British or Americans. They all have trouble at the beginning.”
Also, there have been Chinese success stories. New Century Tourism Group, the Hangzhou-based owner of 160 luxury hotels, acquired Chateau Birot in 2014 and maintains that the purchase “has strong synergies with hotel and hospitality, which correspond well to our expanding global hotel group.”
Actress Zhao, who bought Chateau Monlot, a Saint-Emilion Grand Cru vineyard in 2011, has since renovated and expanded her venture. Zhao, who ran afoul of the government, has plans to further grow wine-tourism operations and sell her produce globally, her representatives said.
At Ma’s Chateau de Sours, a major upgrade was under way, seemingly unaffected by the fate of the billionaire who has landed in Beijing’s bad books.
The neatly trimmed vines, buzzing with agricultural workers in golf carts, were planted at a larger distance from each other than at other vineyards, a sign the property favours quality over quantity. Across the road, a big crane was erected on a construction site in a clear sign of expansion. Next to the parking lot was a sign with an arrow showing the location of a functioning time-clocking machine.
Still Zhao and Ma are the exceptions. For Hugo Tian, the owner of Chateau Fauchey, the end of the heyday of Chinese investors buying Bordeaux vineyards is mostly explained by a different mindset towards money.
“I won’t say it is because Chinese players are doing particularly badly compared with other foreign owners, just they are easily distracted,” said Tian. “Europeans think in generational terms, Chinese think in three-year terms. It is normal in the China market to resell assets in a few years in seeking higher profits elsewhere.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
