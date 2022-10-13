BlackRock hit by severe market downturns in bonds and equities

Investors pulled almost $40bn from several BlackRock offerings, including equities and cash management
LVMH’s third-quarter update only serves to confirm that the wealthy aren’t in the slightest affected by current global conditions
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
BlackRock’s assets under management fell 16% in the third quarter, along with equity and bond markets, as central banks continued raising interest rates to counter surging inflation.
The firm oversaw $7.96-trillion as of September 30, the lowest since 2020, according to a statement on Thursday from New York-based BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager.
Investors pulled money from several BlackRock offerings, including equities and cash management. Core products, known as long-term funds, attracted $65bn of net inflows, missing the $104bn average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. In last year’s third quarter, clients put a net $98bn into those investments, which include exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.
The results reflect a chaotic three months for markets as hawkish central bankers sent investors scurrying for safety. The S&P 500 and the Bloomberg US Total Return Bond Index each slumped about 5% in the third quarter.
The third-quarter earnings “are a direct result of our commitment towards serving our clients and providing choice to our clients, in the backdrop of very severe market downturns in both bonds and equities”, CEO Larry Fink said in a conference call with analysts.
Shares of BlackRock fell 2.8% to $516.49 in New York, after the US labor department released data showing a key gauge of US consumer prices rose to a 40-year high last month. The stock has tumbled 44% this year.
Inflation warning
Adjusted net income fell 17% from a year earlier to $1.5bn, or $9.55 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $7.03. Revenue fell 15% to $4.3bn, roughly in line with Wall Street predictions.
Fink, 69, who warned last year that inflation would be more than a fleeting phenomenon, has been proven right. In September, the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to a target range of 3% to 3.25% as prices remained stubbornly high.
Investors pulled almost $40bn from BlackRock’s cash-management products in the third quarter, compared with net withdrawals of $12.4bn a year earlier. Institutional investors also fled index products, withdrawing $23.4bn.
While analysts expected inflows into BlackRock equity funds, the firm reported $29.3bn of net withdrawals. One bright spot was fixed income, with inflows of $90.6bn, partly attributable to a single institutional investor.
“We’re going to see dramatic and large inflows into fixed income over the next year as interest rates rise,” BlackRock president Rob Kapito said during the call with analysts.
BlackRock is the largest issuer of ETFs, with $2.6-trillion in ETF assets. Clients added $22.4bn to its ETFs in the quarter, compared with $58bn in the third quarter of 2021.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BlackRock hit by severe market downturns in bonds and equities
Third-quarter adjusted net income fell 17% from a year earlier
BlackRock’s assets under management fell 16% in the third quarter, along with equity and bond markets, as central banks continued raising interest rates to counter surging inflation.
The firm oversaw $7.96-trillion as of September 30, the lowest since 2020, according to a statement on Thursday from New York-based BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager.
Investors pulled money from several BlackRock offerings, including equities and cash management. Core products, known as long-term funds, attracted $65bn of net inflows, missing the $104bn average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. In last year’s third quarter, clients put a net $98bn into those investments, which include exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.
The results reflect a chaotic three months for markets as hawkish central bankers sent investors scurrying for safety. The S&P 500 and the Bloomberg US Total Return Bond Index each slumped about 5% in the third quarter.
The third-quarter earnings “are a direct result of our commitment towards serving our clients and providing choice to our clients, in the backdrop of very severe market downturns in both bonds and equities”, CEO Larry Fink said in a conference call with analysts.
Shares of BlackRock fell 2.8% to $516.49 in New York, after the US labor department released data showing a key gauge of US consumer prices rose to a 40-year high last month. The stock has tumbled 44% this year.
Inflation warning
Adjusted net income fell 17% from a year earlier to $1.5bn, or $9.55 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $7.03. Revenue fell 15% to $4.3bn, roughly in line with Wall Street predictions.
Fink, 69, who warned last year that inflation would be more than a fleeting phenomenon, has been proven right. In September, the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to a target range of 3% to 3.25% as prices remained stubbornly high.
Investors pulled almost $40bn from BlackRock’s cash-management products in the third quarter, compared with net withdrawals of $12.4bn a year earlier. Institutional investors also fled index products, withdrawing $23.4bn.
While analysts expected inflows into BlackRock equity funds, the firm reported $29.3bn of net withdrawals. One bright spot was fixed income, with inflows of $90.6bn, partly attributable to a single institutional investor.
“We’re going to see dramatic and large inflows into fixed income over the next year as interest rates rise,” BlackRock president Rob Kapito said during the call with analysts.
BlackRock is the largest issuer of ETFs, with $2.6-trillion in ETF assets. Clients added $22.4bn to its ETFs in the quarter, compared with $58bn in the third quarter of 2021.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.