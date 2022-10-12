×

News

We are not in recession, says eurozone’s central bank boss Lagarde

Employment has never been so good, says ECB president

12 October 2022 - 20:43 Jana Randow and Alexander Weber
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: BLOOMBERG
European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday the eurozone economy is still growing even as concerns over the outlook continue to mount in the face of surging energy costs. 

“Europe is not in recession,” Lagarde said Wednesday at an event in Washington, adding that “we never had such a positive employment situation”.

The ECB president’s assessment jars with that of economists. According to Bloomberg’s survey of forecasters, the eurozone will contract in the current quarter and in the first three months of 2023.

Lagarde also said that wages — which are closely watched by central bankers — have so far avoided staging so-called second-round effects that would threaten to entrench elevated inflation for longer.

The German government said on Wednesday that the energy crunch will probably trigger a contraction next year for the third time since the financial crisis, with output shrinking by 0.4%. 

Governing council member Klaas Knot said earlier the ECB needs at least two more “significant” interest rate increases to reach a level that neither restricts nor stimulates the economy. Some officials have signalled a preference to repeat last month’s 75 basis point increase when officials next decide on policy on October 27. 

Lagarde said rate increases are the ECB’s most effective tool at the moment, though she also confirmed that discussions about reducing the central bank’s balance sheet have started and will continue. 

