News

Thai government to tackle gun rules after mass shooting

The government will revoke gun licences if holders are found to be facing mental health issues or are deemed to pose a threat to society

12 October 2022 - 11:06 Patpicha Tanakasempipat
A mother of a victim cries outside a nursery in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, on October 7. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MANAN VATSYAYANA.
Thailand will tighten rules governing gun controls and the issuance of new permits in the wake of one of the deadliest mass killings in its history, which left about two dozen preschoolers dead.

The government will revoke gun licences if holders are found to be facing mental health issues or are deemed to pose a threat to society, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha told reporters after a meeting in Bangkok on Wednesday. 

The government will start providing counselling sessions in schools, communities and agencies that handle weapons, Prayuth said, adding “we give utmost importance” to mental health issues and to stamping out drugs.

While authorities will screen and review mental health of applicants for new weapons, existing license holders will undergo periodic review of their behaviour to determine if they can continue to own guns, interior minister Anupong Paochinda said.

The government will propose a bill requiring holders of unlicensed guns to turn them in and those failing to do so will face criminal action, Anupong said. There is no timeline for when this could begin, he’ said.

The crackdown on drug traffickers and increased scrutiny of gun-holders come after a former police office with links to drugs killed 36 people in Nong Bua Lamphu province last week, before taking his own life. He had been dismissed from the police force after being arrested for illegal possession of drugs in January.    

Bloomberg

News
