Sony gave ‘self-serving statements’ to UK watchdog, Microsoft says

The remarks relate to the competition authority’s decision to investigate Microsoft’s $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard

12 October 2022 - 14:12 Katharine Gemmell
Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Microsoft accused Britain’s competition watchdog of relying on “self-serving” input from fierce rival Sony in its decision to investigate the tech giant’s $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard.

The Competition and Markets Authority opened a longer review of the deal in September, citing concerns it could hamper markets, for example by restricting players of Activision’s Call of Duty to Microsoft’s Xbox console.

In the agency’s full decision published on Wednesday, it said “the main rival that could be affected by this conduct would be Sony,” whereas other competitor Nintendo competes less closely. The CMA also pointed to past “strategies” used by Microsoft to justify taking a closer look at the tie-up.

Microsoft hit back, saying the CMA “incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony, which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty”. In a response to the CMA statement, it said the authority had adopted the complaints of market leader Sony without the “appropriate level of critical review”.

The combination with Activision — which owns some of the most popular franchises including World of Warcraft and Guitar Hero — will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company and boost the Xbox maker’s roster of titles for its Game Pass subscribers.

The CMA and Sony didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Microsoft is facing scrutiny from global regulators including in the US. The EU has also formally opened a probe and will next update in November. The UK regulator has until March 1 to come to a final decision on whether it will allow the deal to go ahead.

Bloomberg

UK watchdog to investigate tech firms

Ofcom will probe cloud computing, internet messaging and smart devices for any evidence of anticompetitive behaviour
News
2 weeks ago

SoftBank cuts its estimated value for Indian hotel group Oyo

Performance does not justify a mark-down, says the once high-flying start-up
News
2 weeks ago

Google tweaks ad policy in India to rein in illegal lending apps

Indian government urges tech giant to introduce tougher checks
Companies
3 weeks ago
