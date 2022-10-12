Shanghai shuts schools, gyms and bars on rising fear of infection

City’s 25-million residents on edge as social media users lament endless cycle of Covid shutdowns and reopenings
Shanghai is quietly shutting down schools and a raft of other venues as officials try to rein in a flare-up of Covid cases that hit the financial hub just days before one of China’s most important political events.
Several schools dotted throughout the city have suspended in-person classes as fear of infection spread mounts, according to parents and social media posts. At least five districts have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms, in an effort to stamp out transmission, according to statements issued by Covid prevention offices.
Officials said there’s no city-wide school shutdown after social media speculation that the measure will be rolled out. But creeping suspensions and tighter restrictions such as locking down neighbourhoods and residential compounds have left Shanghai’s 25-million residents on edge.
As well as schools, venues such as gyms and bars were shut in the Shanghai districts of Changning, Putuo, Jiading, Yangpu and Qingpu. Shanghai Disney Resort said on Saturday that some facilities were shut and performances cancelled to follow the Covid control requirements.
Social media users lament endless shutdowns and reopenings that are a feature of China’s Covid Zero policy. Others wonder whether they may face another lockdown just months after a two-month ordeal that saw many in Shanghai struggle to get food and medical care.
The tightening comes as Shanghai reported 38 new infections, all found in its quarantine system. Though small by international standards, the flare-up comes just days before China’s once-in-five-years Communist Party national congress, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term in power.
Xi has made Covid Zero a cornerstone of his leadership, despite its rising social and economic cost. China’s propaganda machine ramped up its defence of the policy this week in a sign that there will be no shift soon towards living with the virus.
Bloomberg
