News

Rees-Mogg blames Bank of England for turmoil

Business secretary points finger at interest rates, not UK’s economic policies under Truss and Kwarteng

12 October 2022 - 16:50 Alex Morales and Kitty Donaldson
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7 2022. Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7 2022. Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

British business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has blamed the Bank of England (BoE) rather than the UK’s economic policies for the financial market turmoil since the government set out its plans last month.

The pound slumped to a record low against the dollar in the days after chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s September  23 announcement of the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century. The central bank was then forced to intervene to stave off a collapse in part of the pensions industry. 

But, on Wednesday, Rees-Mogg pointed the finger of blame at the 50-basis point rise in interest rates on September 22 — which failed to keep pace with the US Federal Reserve’s 75-basis points increase a day earlier — as the cause. 

The comments echo a line of attack from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s leadership campaign over the summer, in which her team repeatedly accused the central bank of acting too slowly to tackle inflation. Now that debt costs are soaring, ministers have been trying to distance the government from the knock-on effect of rising mortgage rates, saying the BoE — and global economic factors including higher US interest rates — are responsible.

That has left Truss’s Conservative government facing a crisis of credibility, especially as Kwarteng’s package of measures was pilloried by the IMF, opposition parties and Tory rebels. Economists have widely criticised the tax cuts as inflationary, at a time when the BoE is battling to rein in prices that are rising at near a 40-year high.

Markets are worried about consistency because fiscal and monetary policy are moving in opposite directions, Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, told parliament’s treasury committee on Wednesday. Kwarteng’s September 23 statement was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, he said.

The pound, which had recovered since the central bank intervention, came under renewed pressure after BoE governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday reiterated that the BoE will end emergency gilt purchases as planned at the end of this week. That sent the pound at one point to below $1.10 for the first time this month and the yield on 30-year gilts to as much as 4.92%. The pound on Monday was up 1% at $1.1077 by 11.40am.

“The pound and other currencies have been falling against the dollar because interest rates in the US have been rising faster than they have in other markets,” Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

Speaking to the treasury committee, Resolution Foundation chief Torsten Bell said it was precisely because of higher global interest rates that the UK government’s economic approach is the wrong one. “It’s very clear there’s a very UK-specific element to what’s going on” in financial markets, he said.

£60bn hole

Truss has already been forced to backtrack on one of the flagship measures announced by Kwarteng — a plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax, levied on the country’s top earners.

But with her party sinking in the polls and continued pressure on the pound and bonds, Truss’s administration faces the challenge of explaining how it will pay for its economic strategy. 

Adding to Truss’s woes, economic data on Wednesday showed output unexpectedly fell in August for the second time in three months, raising the possibility that the country is now in a recession.

Rees-Mogg cautioned that monthly GDP data is often revised, while also saying the figure from the month before Truss came to power shows “why it was so important to have the mini-budget in September” to “get back onto a growth path”.

Kwarteng has pledged to unveil a medium-term fiscal strategy on October 31, alongside a set of economic forecasts from the government’s independent watchdog, the office for budget responsibility. He brought the date forward from late November in a bid to calm markets. The influential Institute for Fiscal Studies on Tuesday estimated Kwarteng will need to find savings of at least £60bn to shore up confidence.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bank of England in new emergency move to calm markets

Bank of England warns of ‘material risk’ to financial stability after pension firms hit by sell-off
World
21 hours ago

MIKE DOLAN: The pound’s position as a reserve currency is in question

The foreign investors Britain sorely needs are perplexed as Liz Truss goes for broke
Opinion
2 weeks ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: UK’s shale bet is no quick fix for energy crisis

Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ANDREA FELSTED: UK’s budget supermarket thrives despite cost-of-living crisis

Even amid the country’s cost-of-living crisis, Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco reported better-than-expected sales
Opinion
1 week ago
