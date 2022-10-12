Musk yields to nominative determinism as perfume salesman

‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
Elon Musk is promoting a new perfume, as the world’s richest man continues a track record of turning what ostensibly start out as jokes into sought-after products.
Musk announced the scent — called “Burnt Hair” and described as “the essence of repugnant desire” — in a tweet on Tuesday, before changing his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman”. A separate product page posted by Boring Co, Musk’s tunnelling company, listed the fragrance at $100 a pop, and Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold.
The billionaire had said in an earlier tweet in September that Boring Co would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd”. In a nod on Tuesday to a pun of his last name, he tweeted: “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?”
While the Tesla CEO has a history of launching products based on jokes, his huge fan base has turned them into highly sought after collectibles. A limited line of 20,000 flame-throwers sold by Boring Co in 2018 to raise $10m for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest. He has also used such items to mock investors betting against his EV firm, including a “Tesla Tequila” based on an April’s Fools’ Day joke that led to a share plunge, as well as a pair of “short shorts” satin underwear (priced at $69.420) to mark a victory over short sellers.
Musk has said that Boring Co plans to make a functional Hyperloop in coming years — a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system, though significant hurdles remain, including securing permits for projects and passing environmental studies.
Bloomberg Technology. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
