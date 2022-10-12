IMF urges cutting budget deficits to help fight inflation

Governments should keep trimming their budget deficits they ran up in the pandemic in order to help fight inflation, IMF says
Governments should keep trimming the budget deficits they ran up in the pandemic even as they seek to help households hit by soaring energy and food prices, says the IMF.
Global public debt is set to reach 91% of GDP this year, 7.5 percentage points above its pre-Covid level, the IMF said in the latest edition of its Fiscal Monitor, published on Wednesday.
While debt ratios retreated from their 2020 peak, with economies recovering and governments cutting back emergency measures, the cost of servicing it is set to rise as central banks drive up interest rates to fight inflation. And this year’s spike in commodity prices has brought new pressures to spend.
European countries have sought to cap natural-gas and electricity costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine left the continent short of fuel. The UK triggered a bond-market meltdown when it tried to combine energy aid with tax cuts, forcing the government into a U-turn. Lower-income countries are struggling to pay their import bills in what the IMF has called the worst food crisis in more than a decade.
As they seek to address those challenges, politicians in charge of national budgets should avoid across-the-board subsidies and make sure support gets to those who need it most, the IMF said. Otherwise they risk fanning the inflation that their central banks are trying to rein in.
“Prioritising policies and programmes is increasingly vital as governments operate within tighter budgets,” the fund said. “Fiscal policy should protect the most vulnerable while pursuing a tightening stance to avoid overburdening monetary policy in the fight against inflation.”
For developing economies that have limited spending capacity to protect their citizens from the food-price shock, “greater global efforts” should be made to provide emergency financing and humanitarian aid, the IMF said. More than half of low-income countries are already in debt distress, or at high risk of it.
Generous, in hindsight
The new edition of the Fiscal Monitor also surveys measures governments took in the pandemic, seeking lessons that can be applied in future downturns. Policies such as cash transfers, used in the US and Brazil, and job-retention plans that were widespread in the EU, succeeded in shoring up consumption while reducing inequality, it found.
Still, “in hindsight, some government interventions appear generous”, the IMF said. It said that by bolstering existing social safety nets and preparing crisis measures in advance — such as extra benefits that kick in automatically when employment slumps, for example — governments can deliver aid more efficiently and avoid the overspending that comes when policies have to be designed on the fly in the heat of emergency.
The commodity crunch also puts a premium on well-targeted policies, the IMF said. Higher food and energy prices typically hit the poor hardest, because those items account for a bigger share of household budgets — but generalised subsidies and price caps can end up helping wealthier people who consume more.
Europe is racing to design energy relief programmes as winter looms. Arguments are already breaking out about how to do it fairly. Germany, which announced an aid plan of about $200bn, has been criticised by allies for using its financial muscle to go it alone, instead of pooling resources for a Europe-wide effort.
Some countries have imposed a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies to finance their emergency spending.
While those measures have typically been introduced as a one-off, the IMF said that a permanent charge on excess profits from fossil-fuel extraction may be preferable, because it “avoids distortions from a temporary tax”.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
