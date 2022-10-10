Russian companies look to Hong Kong to evade Western sanctions

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warns the UK's chancellor of the exchequer will be forced into deep spending cuts or a tax raid to cap debt
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Russian companies shut out of Western financial capitals are exploring Hong Kong as an alternative, stoking concern among US officials that the Asian hub will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the war in Ukraine.
A number of major, including state-owned, Russian companies are seeking to engage with Hong Kong law firms to help anchor them in a “friendlier jurisdiction” than places such as New York and London, said Sherman Yan, a managing partner at Hong Kong’s ONC Lawyers.
At least two other law firms in the Chinese territory have also been approached by Russian companies, some of which inquired about raising capital in the city, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named, because the discussions are confidential.
“Interest from Russian companies to move certain activities to Hong Kong is certainly developing,” said Yan, whose firm has had initial discussions with Russian clients. Some are looking to change certain registrations to Hong Kong, while keeping the business operations in Russia, he said.
Window of opportunity
Hong Kong could offer a window to outside capital for Russian firms since China’s government has maintained friendly relations with Moscow and imposed no sanctions as the eight-month invasion escalates. While Russian yachts are being seized across Europe, a $500m superyacht linked to sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, the largest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and Russia’s third-richest man, last week anchored in Hong Kong waters.
But questions remain whether banks and auditors in the city will be willing to deal with Russian firms given the threat of secondary sanctions. Even mainland Chinese banks in the city, for example, have been reluctant in doing business with local officials who were sanctioned by the US over their role in the crackdown on freedoms after pro-Democracy protests in 2019.
The US state department over the weekend expressed its concern over Hong Kong being used as place to avoid sanctions.
“Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial centre depends on adherence to international laws and standards,” a spokesperson said. “The possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.”
More broadly, the spokesperson added: “Similarly, US companies increasingly view Hong Kong’s business environment with wariness given the [People’s Republic of China’s] repressive actions undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and protected freedoms for people in Hong Kong.”
United Co Rusal International PJSC, the Russian aluminium giant, already trades on the city’s exchange. Back in 2016, the Hong Kong bourse issued a specific country guide to facilitate listings from the nation.
Polymetal International, a gold-miner with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan that’s registered in Jersey, said in September it’s weighing redomiciling. Hong Kong is one of the possible destinations after President Vladimir Putin’s law banned companies from so-called unfriendly countries to sell assets, affecting Polymetal’s plan to split Russian and Kazakhstan units.
US companies increasingly view Hong Kong’s business environment with wariness given [China's] repressive actions undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.
There’s no obligation created for banks under Hong Kong law regarding the unilateral sanctions imposed by foreign governments and it’s up to banks to assess such risks and treat customers fairly, a spokesperson at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an email.
The city’s banks had overall exposure of just 800-million Hong Kong dollars ($102m) to Russia as of the end of June, down from 2.6-billion Hong Kong dollars at the end of February, according to the HKMA.
John Lee, the city’s CEO, said that Hong Kong abides by the rule of law and would uphold any sanctions imposed by the UN. “Hong Kong is an international financial centre,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “And we have rules and regulations aligned with international standards.”
For now, the transactions Russian firms are seeking to facilitate in Hong Kong are relatively simple. Examples include making Hong Kong the contractual jurisdiction for a loan deal between Russian and Indian entities, people familiar with the matter said.
Some Russian companies interested in tapping Hong Kong are large in size, and some are state-owned, Yan said, declining to give specific names. Retail firms in supermarket operations and payment services are among those that have sent out feelers, said one person familiar with the matter.
ONC Lawyers is mindful of the sanctions and anti-money laundering risks posed, and is declining to work with affected people and companies, Yan said.
The city is unlikely to see a major rush given the reluctance of lawyers, bankers and auditors with US or UK backgrounds to work on Russian deals, he said. The companies must also sort out a way to transfer capital to the Asian financial hub, but law firms and banks are declining to take roubles as payment, Yan said.
Rich Russians and firms have also turned to other jurisdictions to avoid sanctions. In Dubai, for example, traders of Russian commodities have rushed to set up businesses.
Russian companies and the government have also pushed to replace the use of the dollar with the Chinese yuan.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian companies look to Hong Kong to evade Western sanctions
US officials are concerned that the Chinese territory will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the Ukraine invasion
Image: TYRONE SIU
Russian companies shut out of Western financial capitals are exploring Hong Kong as an alternative, stoking concern among US officials that the Asian hub will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the war in Ukraine.
A number of major, including state-owned, Russian companies are seeking to engage with Hong Kong law firms to help anchor them in a “friendlier jurisdiction” than places such as New York and London, said Sherman Yan, a managing partner at Hong Kong’s ONC Lawyers.
At least two other law firms in the Chinese territory have also been approached by Russian companies, some of which inquired about raising capital in the city, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named, because the discussions are confidential.
“Interest from Russian companies to move certain activities to Hong Kong is certainly developing,” said Yan, whose firm has had initial discussions with Russian clients. Some are looking to change certain registrations to Hong Kong, while keeping the business operations in Russia, he said.
Window of opportunity
Hong Kong could offer a window to outside capital for Russian firms since China’s government has maintained friendly relations with Moscow and imposed no sanctions as the eight-month invasion escalates. While Russian yachts are being seized across Europe, a $500m superyacht linked to sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, the largest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and Russia’s third-richest man, last week anchored in Hong Kong waters.
But questions remain whether banks and auditors in the city will be willing to deal with Russian firms given the threat of secondary sanctions. Even mainland Chinese banks in the city, for example, have been reluctant in doing business with local officials who were sanctioned by the US over their role in the crackdown on freedoms after pro-Democracy protests in 2019.
The US state department over the weekend expressed its concern over Hong Kong being used as place to avoid sanctions.
“Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial centre depends on adherence to international laws and standards,” a spokesperson said. “The possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.”
More broadly, the spokesperson added: “Similarly, US companies increasingly view Hong Kong’s business environment with wariness given the [People’s Republic of China’s] repressive actions undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and protected freedoms for people in Hong Kong.”
United Co Rusal International PJSC, the Russian aluminium giant, already trades on the city’s exchange. Back in 2016, the Hong Kong bourse issued a specific country guide to facilitate listings from the nation.
Polymetal International, a gold-miner with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan that’s registered in Jersey, said in September it’s weighing redomiciling. Hong Kong is one of the possible destinations after President Vladimir Putin’s law banned companies from so-called unfriendly countries to sell assets, affecting Polymetal’s plan to split Russian and Kazakhstan units.
There’s no obligation created for banks under Hong Kong law regarding the unilateral sanctions imposed by foreign governments and it’s up to banks to assess such risks and treat customers fairly, a spokesperson at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an email.
The city’s banks had overall exposure of just 800-million Hong Kong dollars ($102m) to Russia as of the end of June, down from 2.6-billion Hong Kong dollars at the end of February, according to the HKMA.
John Lee, the city’s CEO, said that Hong Kong abides by the rule of law and would uphold any sanctions imposed by the UN. “Hong Kong is an international financial centre,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “And we have rules and regulations aligned with international standards.”
For now, the transactions Russian firms are seeking to facilitate in Hong Kong are relatively simple. Examples include making Hong Kong the contractual jurisdiction for a loan deal between Russian and Indian entities, people familiar with the matter said.
Some Russian companies interested in tapping Hong Kong are large in size, and some are state-owned, Yan said, declining to give specific names. Retail firms in supermarket operations and payment services are among those that have sent out feelers, said one person familiar with the matter.
ONC Lawyers is mindful of the sanctions and anti-money laundering risks posed, and is declining to work with affected people and companies, Yan said.
The city is unlikely to see a major rush given the reluctance of lawyers, bankers and auditors with US or UK backgrounds to work on Russian deals, he said. The companies must also sort out a way to transfer capital to the Asian financial hub, but law firms and banks are declining to take roubles as payment, Yan said.
Rich Russians and firms have also turned to other jurisdictions to avoid sanctions. In Dubai, for example, traders of Russian commodities have rushed to set up businesses.
Russian companies and the government have also pushed to replace the use of the dollar with the Chinese yuan.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds
US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions
Turkish state banks set to exit Russia’s payment system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Taiwan rejects Musk’s suggestion it gives up freedom to China
Wealthy Chinese snap up Singapore luxury properties
Hong Kong continues reopening — on condition no new Covid-19 strains emerge
Global opinion of China ‘way more negative’ since Xi took office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.