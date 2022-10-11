Maersk is having the greatest year in its history — or the worst in 10 years

Over a dozen funds — including Mubadala Investment Company — filed claims against the mining giant, which said that it had changed since the wrongdoing
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
AP Moller-Maersk A/S is having either the greatest year in its 118-year history or the worst in more than a decade, depending on whether you look at its profits or stock performance.
While much of the discrepancy is due to investors anticipating a drop in future earnings, the contrast is stark for the transport giant, which is making so much money at the moment that its net income is equal to about 9% of the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of Denmark, its home country.
Maersk profits have surged, because a shortage of shipping capacity, amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks and Covid-19 lockdowns, caused freight rates to soar. Rates climbed more than sevenfold from October 2019 to their peak in January 2022, according to the Shanghai Export Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) — a measure for freight out of China — before dropping back about 60% as ports opened up and congestion eased.
A net-income rollercoaster
As a result, the company’s earnings are likely on a rollercoaster ride. Net income will almost double from 2021’s already high level to a record $29.3bn this year, according to the latest survey by Bloomberg, which includes 13 analysts. That will make it the third-highest earner in the Stoxx Europe 600 index.
Next year looks very different, with analysts predicting net income dropping more than 70% to just $7.97bn.
At the heart of the quandary over its stock valuation is the question of how sustainable Maersk’s earnings are and what its booked contracts — about 70% of its long-term business — are really worth going forward as spot rates plummet.
Maersk’s shares are heading for their worst year since the financial crisis of 2008. The stock is down 38% so far, close to double the average in the Stoxx Europe 600.
Anders Redigh Karlsen, shipping equity analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said in a phone interview that spot-rate volatility has led to “uncertainty around the earnings forecast,” and that there is a debate over how much of an impact such rates will have on Maersk’s contracts going forward.
“I believe there is some merit to the contracts,” Redigh Karlsen said. “There will likely be some people trying to renegotiate. There may be some concessions on a case-to-case basis, for instance against a longer contract duration.”
Maersk is making so much money at the moment that its net income is equal to about 9% of the entire GDP of Denmark.
Others are more pessimistic. Barclays analyst Alexia Dogani, who has one of the few sell-equivalent recommendations for the Danish shipping firm, said in emailed comments the spot-rate trajectory, which is currently plummeting, is “the closest read to future earnings prospects”.
The outlook for shipping comes amid a looming recession, in which higher consumer prices are seen leading to lower global demand for the goods Maersk transports in its ships. As supply-line congestions ease around the world, capacity will also rise, meaning more vessels will compete for fewer goods.
Barclays’s Dogani sees “significant” earnings risks if the upcoming recession is similar to the global financial crisis of 2008. And while Maersk has in past years worked strategically to reduce its exposure to volatile shipping rates by investing heavily in land-based transportation, she is sceptical it will fuel an outperformance due to the segment’s commoditised characteristics.
Analysts are taking an increasingly gloomy view on the container line and have on average cut their 12-month price targets by 12% over the last two months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, even if most still recommend buying the shares.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Maersk is having the greatest year in its history — or the worst in 10 years
The transport giant’s net income will reach a record $29.3bn in 2022, but its shares are heading for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis
AP Moller-Maersk A/S is having either the greatest year in its 118-year history or the worst in more than a decade, depending on whether you look at its profits or stock performance.
While much of the discrepancy is due to investors anticipating a drop in future earnings, the contrast is stark for the transport giant, which is making so much money at the moment that its net income is equal to about 9% of the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of Denmark, its home country.
Maersk profits have surged, because a shortage of shipping capacity, amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks and Covid-19 lockdowns, caused freight rates to soar. Rates climbed more than sevenfold from October 2019 to their peak in January 2022, according to the Shanghai Export Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) — a measure for freight out of China — before dropping back about 60% as ports opened up and congestion eased.
A net-income rollercoaster
As a result, the company’s earnings are likely on a rollercoaster ride. Net income will almost double from 2021’s already high level to a record $29.3bn this year, according to the latest survey by Bloomberg, which includes 13 analysts. That will make it the third-highest earner in the Stoxx Europe 600 index.
Next year looks very different, with analysts predicting net income dropping more than 70% to just $7.97bn.
At the heart of the quandary over its stock valuation is the question of how sustainable Maersk’s earnings are and what its booked contracts — about 70% of its long-term business — are really worth going forward as spot rates plummet.
Maersk’s shares are heading for their worst year since the financial crisis of 2008. The stock is down 38% so far, close to double the average in the Stoxx Europe 600.
Anders Redigh Karlsen, shipping equity analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said in a phone interview that spot-rate volatility has led to “uncertainty around the earnings forecast,” and that there is a debate over how much of an impact such rates will have on Maersk’s contracts going forward.
“I believe there is some merit to the contracts,” Redigh Karlsen said. “There will likely be some people trying to renegotiate. There may be some concessions on a case-to-case basis, for instance against a longer contract duration.”
Others are more pessimistic. Barclays analyst Alexia Dogani, who has one of the few sell-equivalent recommendations for the Danish shipping firm, said in emailed comments the spot-rate trajectory, which is currently plummeting, is “the closest read to future earnings prospects”.
The outlook for shipping comes amid a looming recession, in which higher consumer prices are seen leading to lower global demand for the goods Maersk transports in its ships. As supply-line congestions ease around the world, capacity will also rise, meaning more vessels will compete for fewer goods.
Barclays’s Dogani sees “significant” earnings risks if the upcoming recession is similar to the global financial crisis of 2008. And while Maersk has in past years worked strategically to reduce its exposure to volatile shipping rates by investing heavily in land-based transportation, she is sceptical it will fuel an outperformance due to the segment’s commoditised characteristics.
Analysts are taking an increasingly gloomy view on the container line and have on average cut their 12-month price targets by 12% over the last two months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, even if most still recommend buying the shares.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Shipping for Chinese goods slumps to two-year low
The future of shipping might just be plain sailing
Workers at Britain’s biggest container port launch eight-day strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.