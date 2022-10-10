Over a dozen funds — including Mubadala Investment Company — filed claims against the mining giant, which said that it had changed since the wrongdoing
Kwarteng faces £60bn bill to stabilise UK public finances
The Institute for Fiscal Studies warns the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer will be forced into deep spending cuts or a tax raid to cap debt
Britain is facing calls to slash public spending by an amount twice as big as the annual defence budget to stabilise the public finances and halt a snowballing market rout.
The influential Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimated chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will need to find savings of at least £60bn to shore up confidence by the time he presents his fiscal plan on October 31 2022.
The findings set out ways that Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government can keep pledges to cap debt as a share of the economy. It also suggests brutal choices about how to pay for the £43bn tax giveaway at the centre of Truss’s programme of tax cuts and support for households struggling with spiralling energy costs.
Kwarteng brought forward his planned statement by three weeks in response to weakness in the pound and government bonds, which intensified after his action Tuesday. Investors also shook off the second intervention by the Bank of England (BOE) in the past month to prevent disorder in a $1-trillion corner of the pensions industry from spreading to other markets.
The yield on inflation-linked debt rose by the most in at least three decades on Monday. The benchmark 10-year gilt fell, driving up the yield 23.6 basis points (bps) to 4.459%, higher than Spain, Portugal or France.
Delivering the savings could require the government to slash deeper into public services already pared to the bone after years of austerity after the financial crisis a decade ago, the IFS said.
Without action, borrowing will still be running at about £100bn a year beyond the middle of the decade — £70bn more than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast in March 2022 when the economic outlook appeared brighter.
PM Truss under pressure
Truss’s government is already under pressure to endorse an inflation-linked increase in benefit payments instead of allowing them to rise with the slower pace of wages.
The scale of the cuts needed is immense — about the same as what the budget for education and double what goes for the military.
“The specifics of the UK government’s fiscal strategy are under more scrutiny by financial markets than at any point in the recent past,” said IFS director Paul Johnson. “The chancellor should not rely on over-optimistic growth forecasts or promises of unspecified spending cuts. To do so would risk his plans lacking credibility, which recent events have shown to be so important.”
The IFS projections are based on forecasts from Citigroup, which warned the economy is facing elevated inflation and a moderate, but protracted recession. With the BOE raising interest rates to fight inflation and the government cutting taxes, monetary and fiscal policy are now in “clear conflict” — increasing risks to economic stability.
Ben Nabarro, chief UK economist at Citigroup, said a key risk is that Britain is reliant on “increasingly precarious” foreign-investment flows to fund the current-account deficit. He warned that a currency crisis today may not end as well as in 1976 or 1992, when devaluations triggered periods of strong economic growth.
“I would be very wary of pushing markets,” Nabarro said. “Institutional credibility is an absolute must for the UK and any doubts about that run the risk of being hugely destructive.”
The IFS forecast a budget deficit of almost £200bn in the current fiscal year, the third highest on record, in part due to government subsidies to help households with their energy bills.
