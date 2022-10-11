×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid China slowdown, Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%

11 October 2022 - 16:23 Eric Martin
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Image: Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, highlighting that efforts to manage the highest inflation in decades may add to the damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown.

The IMF cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, from 2.9% seen in July and 3.8% in January, adding that it sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%.

The risk of policy miscalculation has risen sharply as growth remains fragile and markets show signs of stress, the IMF said Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook. About one-third of the global economy risks contracting next year, it said, with the US, EU and China all continuing to stall.

The impact of the Federal Reserve’s monetary-policy tightening will be felt globally, with the dollar’s strength vs currencies in emerging and developing markets adding to inflation and debt pressures. 

Excluding the unprecedented slowdown of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, next year’s performance would be the weakest since 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis. 

“The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” the lender’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, wrote in a foreword to the report. “As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand.”

In danger of a global recession

The warning comes as finance and central bank chiefs gather in Washington for the lender’s annual meetings. Speaking at the opening on Monday, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva cautioned that higher borrowing costs in the US, the world’s largest economy, are “starting to bite,” while World Bank President David Malpass flagged the “real danger” of a global recession.

To be sure, the IMF sees greater risk from central banks doing too little rather than too much amid persistent price pressures, a mistake that would cost them credibility and only increase the eventual cost to bring prices under control. 

Inflation will peak later this year, the IMF forecasts, with an annual rate of 8.8%, and will remain elevated for longer than previously expected, only slowing to 6.5% next year and 4.1% by 2024.

For this year, the IMF sees world growth of 3.2%, unchanged from July, but down by more than a quarter from the 4.4% projected in January, before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, which disrupted food and fuel flows and worsened inflation globally. 

The euro-area economy will grow just 0.5% in 2023, according to the fund, with the bloc seeing the sharpest outlook reduction among global regions. Germany, Italy and Russia all will see their economies shrink.

The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF chief economist

Though the energy crisis in Europe triggered by Russia cutting deliveries of natural gas will challenge the continent this winter, next winter is likely to be even more difficult, according to the fund.

The US will expand 1% next year, unchanged from the previous view. It saw its outlook for this year cut the most, to 1.6% growth from 2.3% seen in July.

Advanced economies are forecast to grow 1.1% next year, compared with 3.7% for emerging markets and developing economies.

India will expand the most among the world’s biggest economies next year, growing 6.1%. China will grow 4.4%. 

The recession in Russia won’t be as steep as expected in July, with the nation now seen contracting 3.4% this year, compared with an earlier forecast for 6%. Brazil also saw its forecast for this year increased by 1.1 percentage points to 2.8%.

There’s a risk that a stormy global economy will spur investors to safe-haven assets like US treasuries, pushing the dollar even higher and pressuring the debt of emerging and developing nations.

“Now is the time for emerging-market policymakers to batten down the hatches,” Gourinchas wrote. That includes eligible countries requesting access to precautionary support from the IMF.

The world needs to progress towards orderly debt restructurings through the Common Framework created by the Group of 20 (G20) largest economies for the most affected low-income nations, Gourinchas wrote.

“Time may soon be running out.”

More stories like this are available on Bloomberg.com 

Bloomberg

IMF warns world there may be more economic shocks ahead

The global economy could lose as much as $4-trillion in output over the next four years, says Kristalina Georgieva
News
5 days ago

IMF lambastes Britain for its ‘excessive’ tax cuts

Washington-based lender adds its voice to damning criticism of UK’s latest strategy to deal with its emmbattled economy
News
1 week ago

IMF warns Britain’s tax cuts will increase inequality

International Monetary Fund urges authorities to consider more targeted support to families and business instead of sizeable tax cuts and sharply ...
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why should Twitter or investors trust Musk this ...
News
2.
Legacy of Porsche reads like a German ...
News
3.
Putin steps up war on civilians as his army ...
News
4.
Guilty of bribery, Glencore now faces avalanche ...
News
5.
EV battery demand revs up CATL’s profit outlook ...
News

Related Articles

SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with eye on greylisting

National

World Bank’s private arm crafts $2bn aid package for Ukraine businesses

News

Kwasi Kwarteng has just weeks to build consensus on his market-shaking approach

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.