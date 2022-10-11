Credit Suisse could face $8bn capital shortfall

Over a dozen funds — including Mubadala Investment Company — filed claims against the mining giant, which said that it had changed since the wrongdoing
Credit Suisse faces a capital shortfall of as much as Sf8bn ($8bn) in 2024, analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate, underscoring the challenges for the troubled lender as it nears what’s likely to be a deep restructuring.
At the very least, the Zurich-based firm is facing a hole of Sf4bn, given the need to restructure the investment banking operations at a time of “minimal” capital generation, analysts led by Chris Hallam wrote. That means it would be “prudent” for the lender to raise capital.
“Credit Suisse continues to face cyclical and structural challenges,” the analysts wrote in a note, maintaining a sell recommendation on the stock.
Credit Suisse is exploring radical cuts to its volatile investment bank, including spinning off large parts and hiving off its securitised products group, as CEO Ulrich Koerner seeks to put an end to years of scandals and losses. Yet with a key question — how to pay for it — unanswered roughly two weeks before he’s due to present his plan, speculation about the lender’s financial strength has sent its shares on a rollercoaster ride.
While raising capital is one option under consideration, Credit Suisse executives would strongly prefer not to issue equity with the share price near record lows, Bloomberg previously reported.
Credit Suisse had a CET1 capital ratio of 13.5% at June 30, well above the international regulatory minimum of 8% and the Swiss requirement of about 10%. Its liquidity coverage ratio is one of the highest among European and US banking peers.
Goldman’s comments were echoed by Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut, who said in a note on Tuesday that Credit Suisse needs to build about Sf9bn of capital in the next two to three years. But given the dilutive nature of a capital increase, Bocahut expects Credit Suisse to prioritise asset disposals, she wrote in a note.
Bloomberg reported Friday that bidders are lining up for the bank’s securitised products unit, a key pillar in the restructuring of its investment banking operations. The sale process, which is far advanced, has drawn interest from Pimco, Sixth Street, and an investor group including Centerbridge Partners.
The bank is also considering an outside investor to take a partial stake and inject money into a spin-off of its advisory and investment bank businesses, people familiar with the matter have said.
Credit Suisse could face $8bn capital shortfall
Troubled investment bank needs a major overhaul in the wake of a series of scandals but the big question is financing
