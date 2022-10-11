Chelsea co-owner Boehly’s Horizon to merge with Flexjet in $3bn deal

Boehly recently led group that acquired Chelsea Football Club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II, a blank-cheque company started by billionaire Todd Boehly — one of the new owners of Chelsea Football Club — has agreed to merge with Flexjet.
Flexjet, which offers a subscription-based private jet service, and the special purpose acquisition company (Spac) will have a combined valuation of about $3.1bn, including debt, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Flexjet focuses on fractional ownership, allowing customers to own and lease part of a jet. Led by chair Kenn Ricci, the company’s other offerings include full aircraft ownership and on-demand chartering, as well as an hourly prepaid programme, according to its website. It also operates corporate jets and helicopters for airport transfers.
The deal will give Flexjet the capital to expand its market share at an accelerated pace, according to Ricci. Its services boomed during the pandemic, he said in an interview.
“What we encountered during Covid was this whole group of the frugal wealth — people that for whatever reason wouldn’t spend money on the extravagance of a private jet. Maybe they didn’t want their employees to know they were spending money, maybe they didn’t want their kids to be spoiled, when it became time to travel safely or not travel at all or to not see their grandkids, they chose to go private,” Ricci said.
“Once the cat’s out of the bag, you can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”
The company is projecting $2.3bn of revenue in 2023.
Serial dealmaker
Boehly, an former Guggenheim Partners executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, is among several high-profile financiers to start a Spac during the blank-cheque company boom. The market has stalled this year, spurring other well-known Spac backers including Chamath Palihapitiya and Bill Foley to shut down their vehicles and return capital to investors as deadlines for finding deals approach.
Horizon Acquisition II, which counts Boehly as COE and CFO, raised $500m in a 2020 initial public offering (IPO). The Spac is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, Boehly’s Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm, which is backstopping this deal with a $300m equity commitment, according to the statement.
The Spac weighed a combination last year with Swiss gambling-data company Sportradar before those talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported. Sportradar later pivoted to a traditional IPO.
Boehly led a group that acquired Chelsea Football Club in May for about £4.25bn from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A serial dealmaker, Boehly also sold credit manager CBAM Partners to Carlyle this year while announcing plans to start a new CLO firm.
Boehly has been a minority shareholder in Flexjet for eight years, according to Ricci.
“Todd loves to invest in things that people elect to do,” Ricci said. “And of course people want to fly private, people want to go to soccer games. So we align perfectly on that.”
The deal is slated to close in the second quarter of 2023. Flexjet is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FXJ.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chelsea co-owner Boehly’s Horizon to merge with Flexjet in $3bn deal
Boehly recently led group that acquired Chelsea Football Club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II, a blank-cheque company started by billionaire Todd Boehly — one of the new owners of Chelsea Football Club — has agreed to merge with Flexjet.
Flexjet, which offers a subscription-based private jet service, and the special purpose acquisition company (Spac) will have a combined valuation of about $3.1bn, including debt, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Flexjet focuses on fractional ownership, allowing customers to own and lease part of a jet. Led by chair Kenn Ricci, the company’s other offerings include full aircraft ownership and on-demand chartering, as well as an hourly prepaid programme, according to its website. It also operates corporate jets and helicopters for airport transfers.
The deal will give Flexjet the capital to expand its market share at an accelerated pace, according to Ricci. Its services boomed during the pandemic, he said in an interview.
“What we encountered during Covid was this whole group of the frugal wealth — people that for whatever reason wouldn’t spend money on the extravagance of a private jet. Maybe they didn’t want their employees to know they were spending money, maybe they didn’t want their kids to be spoiled, when it became time to travel safely or not travel at all or to not see their grandkids, they chose to go private,” Ricci said.
“Once the cat’s out of the bag, you can’t put the genie back in the bottle.”
The company is projecting $2.3bn of revenue in 2023.
Serial dealmaker
Boehly, an former Guggenheim Partners executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, is among several high-profile financiers to start a Spac during the blank-cheque company boom. The market has stalled this year, spurring other well-known Spac backers including Chamath Palihapitiya and Bill Foley to shut down their vehicles and return capital to investors as deadlines for finding deals approach.
Horizon Acquisition II, which counts Boehly as COE and CFO, raised $500m in a 2020 initial public offering (IPO). The Spac is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, Boehly’s Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm, which is backstopping this deal with a $300m equity commitment, according to the statement.
The Spac weighed a combination last year with Swiss gambling-data company Sportradar before those talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported. Sportradar later pivoted to a traditional IPO.
Boehly led a group that acquired Chelsea Football Club in May for about £4.25bn from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A serial dealmaker, Boehly also sold credit manager CBAM Partners to Carlyle this year while announcing plans to start a new CLO firm.
Boehly has been a minority shareholder in Flexjet for eight years, according to Ricci.
“Todd loves to invest in things that people elect to do,” Ricci said. “And of course people want to fly private, people want to go to soccer games. So we align perfectly on that.”
The deal is slated to close in the second quarter of 2023. Flexjet is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FXJ.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Abramovich closes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.