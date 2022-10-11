Biden willing to review Saudi ties after oil cut outrage, says aide

Comments follow Opec+ decision last week to slash oil production by 2-million barrels per day
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
US President Joe Biden is willing to work with Congress to think through what the US-Saudi Arabia relationship “ought to look like going forward”, one of his top aides said.
Biden “has been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit”, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday in an interview with CNN.
Kirby’s comments follow a decision last week by Saudi Arabia and its Opec+ allies to cut oil production by 2-million barrels per day. US officials had sought to stave off the move, without success, and the decision — just three months after Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia to urge higher output — has strained relations with the Kingdom. The White House accused Opec of “siding with Russia”.
Biden’s willing to start conversations with legislators “right away” about revising ties, Kirby said.
Senate foreign relations chair Robert Menendez on Monday urged a freeze on all US co-operation with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom’s backing of the production cuts is helping Russia finance its war on Ukraine.
“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict — either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him,” Menendez said in a statement.
“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden willing to review Saudi ties after oil cut outrage, says aide
US President Joe Biden is willing to work with Congress to think through what the US-Saudi Arabia relationship “ought to look like going forward”, one of his top aides said.
Biden “has been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit”, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday in an interview with CNN.
Kirby’s comments follow a decision last week by Saudi Arabia and its Opec+ allies to cut oil production by 2-million barrels per day. US officials had sought to stave off the move, without success, and the decision — just three months after Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia to urge higher output — has strained relations with the Kingdom. The White House accused Opec of “siding with Russia”.
Biden’s willing to start conversations with legislators “right away” about revising ties, Kirby said.
Senate foreign relations chair Robert Menendez on Monday urged a freeze on all US co-operation with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom’s backing of the production cuts is helping Russia finance its war on Ukraine.
“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict — either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him,” Menendez said in a statement.
“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil cartel’s supply cut pushes prices higher
White House rebukes Opec for ‘siding with Russia’ after big output cut
Iran links up with Russia, China in security body
Saudi prince bet $500m on Russian firms weeks before Ukraine invasion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.