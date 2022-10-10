World Bank’s private arm crafts $2bn aid package for Ukraine businesses

Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
The World Bank Group’s private sector arm is working on a $2bn support package for Ukraine to help the war-torn nation’s businesses weather the steep recession expected this year due to Russia’s invasion.
About $1bn is to come from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as the development institution is known, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified. The remaining funds will come from various nations, though those plans still need to be finalised, one of the people said. The plans were in progress before Monday’s missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities.
“IFC is working with development partners on a financing package to address the domestic, regional and global impacts of the war and includes support for agribusiness, food processing, green and affordable housing, and, eventually, rebuilding infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the IFC said. “More details will be announced at an appropriate time.”
The IFC fights global poverty by promoting the growth of the private sector in developing countries. It lent more than $30bn in its latest fiscal year, part of almost $115bn loaned by the World Bank, whose other arms focus on aid to the world’s poorest countries, global development and risk insurance.
The latest package will join other activities by the IFC in Ukraine in recent weeks. The development institution last week announced plans to work with the EU and the city council in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, to provide €25m to help renovate municipal buildings for internally displaced people, creating jobs and driving economic recovery.
The goal is to help Ukraine provide quality temporary accommodation for thousands of people who had to flee the war-affected eastern and southern parts of the country.
The IFC in September also unveiled plans to invest $30m in a fund managed by private equity firm Horizon Capital. The money will support tech and export-orientated entrepreneurs in industries including information technology services, e-commerce, consumer and financial technology in Ukraine.
Globally, the IFC launched a $6bn financing platform to respond to the global food crisis that has surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The IMF and World Bank this week hold their annual meetings in Washington that typically draw thousands of people from member countries and civil society groups. The IMF board last week approved $1.3bn in new emergency financing for Ukraine, while the World Bank overall has mobilised almost $13bn in financing for the nation, including pledges from donors.
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World Bank’s private arm crafts $2bn aid package for Ukraine businesses
The World Bank Group’s private sector arm is working on a $2bn support package for Ukraine to help the war-torn nation’s businesses weather the steep recession expected this year due to Russia’s invasion.
About $1bn is to come from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as the development institution is known, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified. The remaining funds will come from various nations, though those plans still need to be finalised, one of the people said. The plans were in progress before Monday’s missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities.
“IFC is working with development partners on a financing package to address the domestic, regional and global impacts of the war and includes support for agribusiness, food processing, green and affordable housing, and, eventually, rebuilding infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the IFC said. “More details will be announced at an appropriate time.”
The IFC fights global poverty by promoting the growth of the private sector in developing countries. It lent more than $30bn in its latest fiscal year, part of almost $115bn loaned by the World Bank, whose other arms focus on aid to the world’s poorest countries, global development and risk insurance.
The latest package will join other activities by the IFC in Ukraine in recent weeks. The development institution last week announced plans to work with the EU and the city council in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, to provide €25m to help renovate municipal buildings for internally displaced people, creating jobs and driving economic recovery.
The goal is to help Ukraine provide quality temporary accommodation for thousands of people who had to flee the war-affected eastern and southern parts of the country.
The IFC in September also unveiled plans to invest $30m in a fund managed by private equity firm Horizon Capital. The money will support tech and export-orientated entrepreneurs in industries including information technology services, e-commerce, consumer and financial technology in Ukraine.
Globally, the IFC launched a $6bn financing platform to respond to the global food crisis that has surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The IMF and World Bank this week hold their annual meetings in Washington that typically draw thousands of people from member countries and civil society groups. The IMF board last week approved $1.3bn in new emergency financing for Ukraine, while the World Bank overall has mobilised almost $13bn in financing for the nation, including pledges from donors.
Bloomberg News
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast
Missiles strike Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities after hit on bridge
Russia’s Gazprombank shuts Swiss operations after review
Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and gas project
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.