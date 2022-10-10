Rivian shares skid after it recalls 13,000 electric vehicles

Investors are dumping UK assets again after Bank of England’s moves to increase emergency backstop measures fail
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker said it will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect.
The stock fell 8.5% in New York, deepening a slide that had already wiped out two-thirds of its value this year through to Friday’s close.
Irvine, California-based Rivian is making the recall because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued”, CEO RJ Scaringe said in a letter to customers that was seen by Bloomberg News. The nut could loosen fully in “rare circumstances”, he added.
The company said it’s recalling almost all of the vehicles delivered to customers even though the issue was discovered only in seven, “out of an abundance of caution”
Rivian said it isn’t aware of any injuries resulting from the issue. The cost of the recall isn’t material, according to a person familiar with matter.
The recall is a setback for Rivian, which has only recently overcome production problems and parts shortages to deliver its EVs to customers in meaningful volumes. The company also had to deal with the fallout of an embarrassing U-turn in March to raise prices on pre-orders.
Free adjustments
Rivian builds the battery-electric R1T truck and R1S sport utility vehicle for consumers. It also has a deal with Amazon.com, one of its biggest shareholders, to build 100,000 EV delivery vans by the end of this decade.
“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible,” a Rivian spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centres.”
Most customers will be able to get their vehicles fixed within minutes, Scaringe said in the letter, by tightening the fastener to a higher torque tolerance. A small percentage of vehicles may need to have parts replaced.
Rivian was seen as the hottest new EV start-up to challenge incumbent Tesla, after a monster initial public offering in November and big-name Wall Street backers and strategic investors such as Ford Motor. However, production challenges have sent the shares down in 2022, though its reaffirmation of a goal of building 25,000 EVs this year helped trim losses.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rivian shares skid after it recalls 13,000 electric vehicles
The company says it’s recalling almost all of the vehicles delivered to customers ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker said it will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect.
The stock fell 8.5% in New York, deepening a slide that had already wiped out two-thirds of its value this year through to Friday’s close.
Irvine, California-based Rivian is making the recall because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued”, CEO RJ Scaringe said in a letter to customers that was seen by Bloomberg News. The nut could loosen fully in “rare circumstances”, he added.
The company said it’s recalling almost all of the vehicles delivered to customers even though the issue was discovered only in seven, “out of an abundance of caution”
Rivian said it isn’t aware of any injuries resulting from the issue. The cost of the recall isn’t material, according to a person familiar with matter.
The recall is a setback for Rivian, which has only recently overcome production problems and parts shortages to deliver its EVs to customers in meaningful volumes. The company also had to deal with the fallout of an embarrassing U-turn in March to raise prices on pre-orders.
Free adjustments
Rivian builds the battery-electric R1T truck and R1S sport utility vehicle for consumers. It also has a deal with Amazon.com, one of its biggest shareholders, to build 100,000 EV delivery vans by the end of this decade.
“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible,” a Rivian spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centres.”
Most customers will be able to get their vehicles fixed within minutes, Scaringe said in the letter, by tightening the fastener to a higher torque tolerance. A small percentage of vehicles may need to have parts replaced.
Rivian was seen as the hottest new EV start-up to challenge incumbent Tesla, after a monster initial public offering in November and big-name Wall Street backers and strategic investors such as Ford Motor. However, production challenges have sent the shares down in 2022, though its reaffirmation of a goal of building 25,000 EVs this year helped trim losses.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Amazon-backed Rivian and Mercedes partner to build electric vans in Europe
Korean car and battery companies feel the heat from US climate law
CHRIS BRYANT: Carmakers must think electric — and small
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.