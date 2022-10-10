Russian president threatens more attacks if Ukraine continues ‘terrorist acts’ on Russian territory
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
RioZim has bought Sperrgebiet Diamond Mine in Namibia as the Zimbabwean group seeks to expand in Africa.
“The group has been trying to broaden its footprint in the mining industry in Africa and this acquisition was part of the strategy,” Tawanda Andrew Chiurayi, RioZim’s group company secretary, said. “We also want to diversify our assets and geographies.”
Chiurayi declined to disclose the amount RioZim paid for the mine. The acquisition cost $58m, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the price hasn’t been disclosed.
Sperrgebiet holds two onshore and two offshore mining licences within Luderitz’s protected diamond zones, according to the company’s website.
RioZim is also planning further investments in base and precious metals in Zimbabwe, after spending more than $150m at its gold mine and a new plant at the Murowa diamond mine, Chiurayi said. Output at Murowa tripled in September after the investment, he said.
RioZim, which also has interests in coal and a nickel refinery, said rules that oblige miners in Zimbabwe to switch 40% of their income into local currency are proving a drag on its operations.
“Forex shortages and power shortages are seriously hampering progress, but our belief in the long term is undeterred,” Chiurayi said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
RioZim buys Namibia’s Sperrgebiet Diamond Mine
The acquisition cost $58m, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the price hasn’t been disclosed
RioZim has bought Sperrgebiet Diamond Mine in Namibia as the Zimbabwean group seeks to expand in Africa.
“The group has been trying to broaden its footprint in the mining industry in Africa and this acquisition was part of the strategy,” Tawanda Andrew Chiurayi, RioZim’s group company secretary, said. “We also want to diversify our assets and geographies.”
Chiurayi declined to disclose the amount RioZim paid for the mine. The acquisition cost $58m, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the price hasn’t been disclosed.
Sperrgebiet holds two onshore and two offshore mining licences within Luderitz’s protected diamond zones, according to the company’s website.
RioZim is also planning further investments in base and precious metals in Zimbabwe, after spending more than $150m at its gold mine and a new plant at the Murowa diamond mine, Chiurayi said. Output at Murowa tripled in September after the investment, he said.
RioZim, which also has interests in coal and a nickel refinery, said rules that oblige miners in Zimbabwe to switch 40% of their income into local currency are proving a drag on its operations.
“Forex shortages and power shortages are seriously hampering progress, but our belief in the long term is undeterred,” Chiurayi said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
With the right policies, Zimbabwe could coin it with clean-energy supply chains
Kumba braces for big hit from Transnet strike
Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
With the right policies, Zimbabwe could coin it with clean-energy supply chains
RioZim says diamond demand is back with a vengeance
Renewable energy is starting to find its place in the African sun
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.