Putin steps up war on civilians as his army struggles on battlefield

Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
President Vladimir Putin’s missile blitz against dozens of civilian targets in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure, marks a major escalation as he tries to overcome a string of humiliating reversals.
Russian officials and Kremlin allies cheered Monday’s strikes, which hardline nationalist voices had been urging, as Putin warned of more attacks if Ukraine continues what he called “terrorist acts” on Russian territory.
The EU denounced the missile strikes as “war crimes”. President Emmanuel Macron of France said they reflected “a deep change in the nature” of the war.
The bombardment killed at least 11 and wounded 64. It also knocked out electricity in five regions — Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Ternopil — disrupting power in the capital Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.
“As of today we can say that Putin has been persuaded to move to a more aggressive line,” Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of R.Politik consultancy, wrote in Telegram. “The further it goes, the worse it gets — there is no turning back.”
In recent weeks, Russia suffered its worst defeats since the early days its nearly eight-month-old invasion. Russian troops retreated as Ukrainian forces took back swathes of occupied territory in the east and south. Ukraine’s gains accelerated even as the Kremlin last month hurriedly annexed four regions it partially controls after staging votes condemned as illegal by the UN.
Kremlin hints at using nuclear weapons in the conflict led to widespread criticism from the US and its allies, as well as a warning from President Joe Biden that Putin might bring “Armageddon”. But Moscow’s threats have not sapped Western support for Kyiv, which vowed to keep on fighting to hurl Russian forces from its territory.
In Russia, battlefield setbacks triggered a wave of recrimination. One Kremlin-backed occupation official suggested that defence minister Sergei Shoigu should shoot himself. Saturday’s blast on Putin’s showcase bridge to Crimea, the day after his 70th birthday, added to the feeling of powerlessness. The Kremlin blamed the explosion on Ukraine
The attacks on Ukraine on Monday raised hopes among many who had called for an even more aggressive approach to a war that’s already killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a protégé of Putin who has been a top critic of army chiefs, said after the attack that he’s “100% happy” with the military campaign. “We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hadn’t really started, so quit whining and better run before the next one flies in,” Kadyrov said on Telegram.
“The Crimea bridge right from the start was a red line that shouldn’t be crossed,” Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state-run RT, said on Twitter. “Now you got your reply.”
“Russian popular opinion demands massive attacks and the total destruction of infrastructure that might be used by the army of Ukraine,” Sergei Markov, a political consultant who often works for the Kremlin, wrote in Telegram.
To shore up his overstretched troops in Ukraine, Putin ordered mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, triggering a mass exodus of draft-age men desperate to flee Russia. But military experts doubt the deployment of poorly trained conscripts will achieve much.
The missile strikes followed the appointment of a new commander of Russia’s invasion force, Gen Sergei Surovikin, who led Russian forces in Syria where their bombardment campaign destroyed much of the second city, Aleppo.
A broader Russian campaign to wipe out energy and other installations could cause immense disruption as winter approaches, rapidly increasing the cost of Western financial support for Ukraine and possibly triggering a new outflow of refugees.
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Ryzhkov, a former legislator, said the bombing would provoke “even greater fury of the Ukrainians from the battles, even more sanctions, even more Western aid to Ukraine, even greater isolation of Russia, faster military defeat of the Kremlin”.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin steps up war on civilians as his army struggles on battlefield
Russian president threatens more attacks if Ukraine continues ‘terrorist acts’ on Russian territory
President Vladimir Putin’s missile blitz against dozens of civilian targets in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure, marks a major escalation as he tries to overcome a string of humiliating reversals.
Russian officials and Kremlin allies cheered Monday’s strikes, which hardline nationalist voices had been urging, as Putin warned of more attacks if Ukraine continues what he called “terrorist acts” on Russian territory.
The EU denounced the missile strikes as “war crimes”. President Emmanuel Macron of France said they reflected “a deep change in the nature” of the war.
The bombardment killed at least 11 and wounded 64. It also knocked out electricity in five regions — Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Ternopil — disrupting power in the capital Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.
“As of today we can say that Putin has been persuaded to move to a more aggressive line,” Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of R.Politik consultancy, wrote in Telegram. “The further it goes, the worse it gets — there is no turning back.”
In recent weeks, Russia suffered its worst defeats since the early days its nearly eight-month-old invasion. Russian troops retreated as Ukrainian forces took back swathes of occupied territory in the east and south. Ukraine’s gains accelerated even as the Kremlin last month hurriedly annexed four regions it partially controls after staging votes condemned as illegal by the UN.
Kremlin hints at using nuclear weapons in the conflict led to widespread criticism from the US and its allies, as well as a warning from President Joe Biden that Putin might bring “Armageddon”. But Moscow’s threats have not sapped Western support for Kyiv, which vowed to keep on fighting to hurl Russian forces from its territory.
In Russia, battlefield setbacks triggered a wave of recrimination. One Kremlin-backed occupation official suggested that defence minister Sergei Shoigu should shoot himself. Saturday’s blast on Putin’s showcase bridge to Crimea, the day after his 70th birthday, added to the feeling of powerlessness. The Kremlin blamed the explosion on Ukraine
The attacks on Ukraine on Monday raised hopes among many who had called for an even more aggressive approach to a war that’s already killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a protégé of Putin who has been a top critic of army chiefs, said after the attack that he’s “100% happy” with the military campaign. “We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hadn’t really started, so quit whining and better run before the next one flies in,” Kadyrov said on Telegram.
“The Crimea bridge right from the start was a red line that shouldn’t be crossed,” Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state-run RT, said on Twitter. “Now you got your reply.”
“Russian popular opinion demands massive attacks and the total destruction of infrastructure that might be used by the army of Ukraine,” Sergei Markov, a political consultant who often works for the Kremlin, wrote in Telegram.
To shore up his overstretched troops in Ukraine, Putin ordered mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, triggering a mass exodus of draft-age men desperate to flee Russia. But military experts doubt the deployment of poorly trained conscripts will achieve much.
The missile strikes followed the appointment of a new commander of Russia’s invasion force, Gen Sergei Surovikin, who led Russian forces in Syria where their bombardment campaign destroyed much of the second city, Aleppo.
A broader Russian campaign to wipe out energy and other installations could cause immense disruption as winter approaches, rapidly increasing the cost of Western financial support for Ukraine and possibly triggering a new outflow of refugees.
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Ryzhkov, a former legislator, said the bombing would provoke “even greater fury of the Ukrainians from the battles, even more sanctions, even more Western aid to Ukraine, even greater isolation of Russia, faster military defeat of the Kremlin”.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.