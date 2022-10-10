×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Putin steps up war on civilians as his army struggles on battlefield

Russian president threatens more attacks if Ukraine continues ‘terrorist acts’ on Russian territory

10 October 2022 - 17:38 Agency Staff
A driver walks near his burning car after Russian missile strikes in central Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10 2022. Picture: GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS
A driver walks near his burning car after Russian missile strikes in central Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10 2022. Picture: GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin’s missile blitz against dozens of civilian targets in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure, marks a major escalation as he tries to overcome a string of humiliating reversals.    

Russian officials and Kremlin allies cheered Monday’s strikes, which hardline nationalist voices had been urging, as Putin warned of more attacks if Ukraine continues what he called “terrorist acts” on Russian territory.

The EU denounced the missile strikes as “war crimes”. President Emmanuel Macron of France said they reflected “a deep change in the nature” of the war.

The bombardment killed at least 11 and wounded 64. It also knocked out electricity in five regions — Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Ternopil — disrupting power in the capital Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. 

“As of today we can say that Putin has been persuaded to move to a more aggressive line,” Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of R.Politik consultancy, wrote in Telegram. “The further it goes, the worse it gets — there is no turning back.”

In recent weeks, Russia suffered its worst defeats since the early days its  nearly eight-month-old invasion. Russian troops retreated as Ukrainian forces took back swathes of occupied territory in the east and south. Ukraine’s gains accelerated even as the Kremlin last month hurriedly annexed four regions it partially controls after staging votes condemned as illegal by the UN. 

Kremlin hints at using nuclear weapons in the conflict led to widespread criticism from the US and its allies, as well as a warning from President Joe Biden that Putin might bring “Armageddon”. But Moscow’s  threats have not sapped Western support for Kyiv, which vowed to keep on fighting to hurl  Russian forces from its territory. 

In Russia, battlefield setbacks triggered a wave of recrimination. One Kremlin-backed occupation official suggested that defence minister Sergei Shoigu should shoot himself. Saturday’s blast on Putin’s showcase bridge to Crimea, the day after his 70th birthday,  added to the feeling of powerlessness. The Kremlin blamed the explosion on Ukraine

The attacks on Ukraine on Monday raised hopes among many who had called for an even more aggressive approach to a war that’s already killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a protégé of Putin who has been a top critic of army chiefs, said after the attack that he’s “100% happy” with the military campaign.  “We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hadn’t really started, so quit whining and better run before the next one flies in,” Kadyrov said on Telegram.

President Vladimir Putin’s blitz of missiles against dozens of civilian targets in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure marks a major escalation as he tries to overcome a string of humiliating reverses. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Vladimir Putin’s blitz of missiles against dozens of civilian targets in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure marks a major escalation as he tries to overcome a string of humiliating reverses. Picture: BLOOMBERG

“The Crimea bridge right from the start was a red line that shouldn’t be crossed,” Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state-run RT, said on Twitter. “Now you got your reply.”

“Russian popular opinion demands massive attacks and the total destruction of infrastructure that might be used by the army of Ukraine,” Sergei Markov, a political consultant who often works for the Kremlin, wrote in Telegram.

To shore up his overstretched troops in Ukraine, Putin ordered mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, triggering a mass exodus of draft-age men desperate to flee Russia. But military experts doubt the deployment of poorly trained conscripts will achieve much.

The missile strikes followed the appointment of a new commander of Russia’s  invasion force, Gen Sergei Surovikin, who led Russian forces in Syria where their bombardment campaign destroyed much of the second city, Aleppo.

A broader Russian campaign to wipe out energy and other installations could cause immense disruption as winter approaches, rapidly increasing the cost of Western financial support for Ukraine and possibly triggering a new outflow of refugees.

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Ryzhkov, a former legislator, said the bombing would provoke “even greater fury of the Ukrainians from the battles, even more sanctions, even more Western aid to Ukraine, even greater isolation of Russia, faster military defeat of the Kremlin”.

Bloomberg  News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why should Twitter or investors trust Musk this ...
News
2.
Legacy of Porsche reads like a German ...
News
3.
Glencore holds key to Chad’s debt renegotiation
News
4.
Zimbabwe to introduce new mining royalty rule in ...
News
5.
‘Uninvestable’ UK market lost £300bn in Truss’s ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.