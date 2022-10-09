×

News

‘Uninvestable’ UK market lost £300bn in Truss’s first month

In the wake of the selloff, ‘value is starting to emerge in UK stocks’

09 October 2022 - 06:54 Joe Easton

A wild first month for Liz Truss’s government has seen at least £300bn (R6-trillion) wiped from the combined value of the nation’s stock and bond markets.  

While assets globally have been roiled by central bank efforts to tame surging inflation, confidence in the UK has been shaken...

