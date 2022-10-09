The basin produces 92% of the US’s agricultural exports
France’s premier and more than a dozen government ministers are visiting Algeria, the latest drive to rebuild ties with the north African nation that is a major gas supplier for Europe.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and officials including the finance, foreign affairs and interior ministers were due to arrive on Sunday for the two-day trip, according to Agence France-Presse. Talks will focus on economic co-operation, it said.
The trip comes less than two months after President Emmanuel Macron visited the former French colony in a bid to reset relations after years of tension. Macron in 2021 criticised what he called the country’s “political-military system”, prompting Algeria to at one point close its airspace to French military planes and recall its ambassador to Paris.
Opec member Algeria was already Europe’s biggest gas provider after Russia and Norway, with demand for its energy rising on the continent as Russian supplies have declined.
While officials downplayed the role of energy in Macron’s visit, French utility Engie was later said to be in talks with Algeria on an increase in gas. Italy, meanwhile, is boosting Algerian imports and has agreed to pay more for the commodity, seemingly managing to secure sufficient alternative supplies from North Africa to make up for any shortfalls this winter.
High-level French delegation in Algeria for gas talks
Talks will focus on economic co-operation as Paris tries to rebuild ties with its former colony after years of tension
