News

High-level French delegation in Algeria for gas talks

Talks will focus on economic co-operation as Paris tries to rebuild ties with its former colony after years of tension

09 October 2022 - 19:13 Salah Slimani
France’s premier and more than a dozen government ministers are visiting Algeria, the latest drive to rebuild ties with the North African nation that’s a major gas supplier for Europe. Picture: Bloomberg
France’s premier and more than a dozen government ministers are visiting Algeria, the latest drive to rebuild ties with the North African nation that’s a major gas supplier for Europe. Picture: Bloomberg

France’s premier and more than a dozen government ministers are visiting Algeria, the latest drive to rebuild ties with the north African nation that is a major gas supplier for Europe.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and officials including the finance, foreign affairs and interior ministers were due to arrive on Sunday for the two-day trip, according to Agence France-Presse. Talks will focus on economic co-operation, it said.

The trip comes less than two months after President Emmanuel Macron visited the former French colony in a bid to reset relations after years of tension. Macron in 2021 criticised what he called the country’s “political-military system”, prompting Algeria to at one point close its airspace to French military planes and recall its ambassador to Paris. 

Opec member Algeria was already Europe’s biggest gas provider after Russia and Norway, with demand for its energy rising on the continent as Russian supplies have declined.

While officials downplayed the role of energy in Macron’s visit, French utility Engie was later said to be in talks with Algeria on an increase in gas. Italy, meanwhile, is boosting Algerian imports and has agreed to pay more for the commodity, seemingly managing to secure sufficient alternative supplies from North Africa to make up for any shortfalls this winter.

Bloomberg News. Stories like this are available on bloomberg.com 

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: How toppling Rhodes helped to prick the conscience of the West on slavery

Reparations are tricky and riddled with contradictions in deciding who should benefit
Opinion
6 days ago

Macron condemns 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris as ‘unforgivable crime’

French president attends memorial for those killed at bridge over the Seine by police
World
11 months ago
