×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chipmakers see ‘breathtaking’ drop in demand as recession looms

Manufacturers slashing output as recession looms

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 08:10 Agency Staff

Signs are mounting that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer than feared. 

After years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning that demand is falling. In the latest sign of trouble, Samsung Electronics and Advanced Micro Devices this week reported disappointing results that widely missed projections...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.